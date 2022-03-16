And my first reason for that is there is no harmony without a dialogue

If you’re considering going for any of the programs sponsored by the U S department of state or any other exchange programs that come your way, I would highly recommend it. If you don’t start the conversation with somebody across the table, even if their views are completely diametrically opposite yours, there is no possibility of having a common ground to recognize the common humanity. You need to have a conversation. So the importance, the fundamental importance of an exchange program is to create a dialogue, to appreciate the common humanity between different cultures, even different, different ideologies.

Number two is the possibility of interacting with a very bright group of people who are being selected from all over the world. They have done their part to be there, and they are there to add meaning to your program as well. So keeping an open mind and going there to learn as much as we can from that program is, is the whole idea or the whole mission for that. So it’s not just the program in itself, the reputation or the prestige attached to it, but the people who are going to be there with you, who could add value to it. And thirdly, I would feel, I would say the third reason for that is your career is especially in today’s day and age. It’s not a static, or it’s not a one path to success.

I just stuck to my research role in office and I not taken the chance to just contribute to the community project and try and learn something new

We have very different ways to get to our destination. And only when you go for exchange programs, like IVL B you get the opportunities and those ideas that you would never thought were possible possible for you because those pivots, those ideas sitting in your country, in your community, in your hometown, you wouldn’t be able to experience what you can in a room full of bright minds, who would suggest something new, which might be a new future career for you. So I would highly recommend anybody to apply for such programs and work towards getting an opportunity and building that opportunity for yourself.

I think for somebody answering the first part of your question, that somebody who’s younger and wants to apply for such programs, what advice could I give them? The first advice I would give them is that go beyond your goal of duty. So it was because I was at a community project event that I met the us counseling person had. I wouldn’t have gotten that opportunity. I wouldn’t have met that coordinator who said that, oh, was not selected because you were already past the age limit, but Hey, you have this opportunity to apply for. So if there is a project that really speaks to you, that you feel you might be able to contribute to, even if it is small, we, it might not be a very important or difficult or very challenging project.

That’s the first fundamental reason why I would recommend somebody to be on exchange program

But if that speak to you in some way, payday loansin Washington shape or form, go ahead and devote your time. You never know what that would lead you to. That would be the first thing I would suggest to somebody who’s looking to try out something new or apply for any kind of exchange program, because it adds not just to your, to your color, your experience and everything else, but it’s also a way of exploring possibilities of what you want to do and what you like to do. And, and advice to my younger self would be to be bolder and to be more assertive because I have been in rooms where I have been in the discussions where I thought I was correct, but I never had that confidence to go ahead and serve myself. And I let go of opportunities because I was not assertive enough. And I think that that would be something I would tell my younger self that you have more than you can, you have more to offer, then you can paint. So don’t undermine your possibilities. Don’t undercut yourself and just be assertive and bold, and put your foot down,. If you truly think this is correct, I would often let the other person win when even though I thought I was correct, just because I was not confident in my, my ideas and my capabilities.