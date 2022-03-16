An affordable education is available to you at UVM, and we offer many options to help you finance your education

An affordable education is available to you at UVM, and we offer many options to help you finance your education

Our office is here to help parents and students understand the range of financial aid offers, student loans, and scholarships available.

Financial aid helps students and their families pay for college through grants, scholarships, work study, and loans. Types of aid you should know about:

Need-based Aid: Awarded based on your financial need, and may come in the form of grants, scholarships, loans, and/or work-study. For example, a need-based grant may be awarded if you are a lower-income student.

Non Need-based Aid: Not based on financial need and may come in the form of loans from federal or private sources.

Merit-based Aid: Non-need based aid. Awarded based on your skills, abilities, or achievements. For example, you may be awarded a merit-based scholarship.

Grants and Scholarships

Grants and scholarships are awarded from a variety of sources including UVM, federal, state and private entities. These funds are considered “gift aid” and do not have to be repaid. Eligibility for grants is based primarily on financial need; although academic merit or other criteria may also be considered for certain grant funding. Eligibility for scholarships may be based on many factors, including financial need, merit, course of study, athletic or other involvement, or other criteria.

Explore UVM Scholarships

Explore Non-UVM Scholarships

The renewal of university need-based aid (which can include grants and/or scholarships) is contingent upon the student maintaining satisfactory academic progress and continued financial need. By completing the FAFSA by the financial aid deadline you will automatically be considered for university need-based funds.

The UVM Need-Based Gift Aid in a financial aid offer is a commitment https://worldpaydayloans.com/payday-loans-tn/hartsville/ of need-based aid that will be provided to you by UVM for the academic year and will not need to be repaid. The funding source for UVM Need-Based Gift Aid may be UVM grant funds and/or a scholarship fund provided by a donor. Students who have been selected to receive some or all of their UVM Need-Based Gift Aid support from a particular scholarship fund will be notified with more details in late summer.

Vermont first-time, first-year and transfer applicants who demonstrate financial need, academic merit, and a commitment to social justice and/or to diversity and who submit their FAFSA prior to the priority financial aid deadline, may be considered for the UVM Henderson Grant. Eligibility for the Henderson Grant is based on financial need and will be indicated in your UVM financial aid award.

Federal Work Study

Federal work study provides part-time jobs for undergraduate and graduate students with financial need, allowing them to earn money through work to help pay education expenses. The program encourages community service work and work related to the student’s course of study.

Undergraduate Financial Aid

Financial aid for undergraduate students typically includes student loans, parent loans (for dependent students), and grants for students with financial need or who meet merit criteria eligibility.

Graduate Financial Aid

Federal loans are the primary source of financial assistance. Graduate students may wish to explore funding opportunities through the UVM Graduate College and outside scholarships.

Fellowships, Assistantships, Traineeships, Stipends, and GrantsFunding opportunities may be available through the UVM Graduate College or your department. Students who wish to be considered for fellowships as well as admission must submit completed applications, with supporting materials, by March of the academic year preceding that for which application is made, or the program’s application deadline, whichever is earlier.

Medical School Financial Aid

Students at the UVM Larner College of Medicine generally finance their education through loans and service-based scholarship programs. Learn more about scholarships, state grants, and loans available to medical students through Medical Student Financial Services at the UVM Larner College of Medicine.

Continuing Education and Certificate Program Financial Aid

Financial aid for continuing education and certificate (non-degree) students is limited and eligibility varies by program. Determine your eligibility and review other financing options here.