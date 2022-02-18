Although not yet tested in court, the VA IG has determined that these arrangements are probaby loans

Steinberg, who claims that his California-based company writes “fewer than 10” of the contracts each year, said that he pays from 38 to 45 cents on the dollar. The Veterans’ Disability Benefits Commission has examined and rejected a proposal that the VA begin offering veterans with lower-rated disabilities a lump-sum payment instead of lifetime monthly compensation. .

Summer is officially over, further signifying that it’s that time of year again; back to school time. Gober said, ” VA lawyers are still studying the fine print in these schemes to determine whether they are legal. However, at this point in time, a veteran MAY be able to sell their payments IF the VA Disability portion comprises no more then 50% of your total military income. Thinking of trading in your Department of Veterans Affairs disability checks for a lump sum payment. And disabled vets are entitled to free medical for their service-related injuries. Under the current guidelines, the lump-sum severance payment is viewed by the VA as an overpayment of qualified disability benefits.

The idea of trading military disability payments for a lump sum of money has been around since the Civil War, said Phil Budahn, a VA senior spokesman. For cash-strapped vets, they say, the offer of a lump sum now vs. These companies often describe the transaction as “discounted” and generally avoid using the terms “loan” and “interest” since the exorbitant fees and interest charges would be deemed usurious and illegal by most courts. The commission, created by Congress in 2004, is conducting the first comprehensive review of veterans’ disability benefits in 50 years. Basically, the perpetrators–who usually identify themselves as corporate entities–attempt to convince veterans to give up their benefit checks for a specified period in exchange for a lump-sum payment that typically represents 30 to 40 cents on the dollar. Once your information is received, we should have an offer for you in 24 – 48 hours.

Shaw, who has asked a congressional committee to investigate the practice, is thinking of introducing a measure mandating a significant tax on the profits companies recoup from such contracts, according to his chief-of-staff, Clint Tarkoe.

When I applied, I submitted many requirements then I was told it was declined. This is true if all or most of your military income comes from VA Disability. Would you invest in something that gives you a 27 percent guaranteed return.

