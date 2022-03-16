Also, sex dolls made of silicon are usually not covered in platinum and would become dry over time

Also, sex dolls made of silicon are usually not covered in platinum and would become dry over time

Average Sex Dolls in Real Propositions

The full-size sex dolls with real size and medium prize are the most popular on the e as some expensive and luxurious ones, and only some minor attributes and functions are making them cheaper. However, the greatest difference between average and one with a higher price is in the quality of materials and durability. Apart from that, many people find average dolls quite enough for their satisfaction.

In most situations, the material used for the creation of these dolls is silicone or thermoplastic. That makes thermoplastic more suitable as a material since it creates a better and more realistic feel, along with much greater durability.

When it comes to the materials that are used for the structure of these sex dolls, they are usually made of light metals, like aluminum, which is another difference from luxurious ones that use materials of higher quality. Moreover, an average sex doll with a mid-prize should be functional for at least three or four years.

The most popular sex dolls in this range are average brunette, blonde, Asian, or some woman with bigger attributes. The prize is between 1000 and 300 dollars.

Luxurious Sex Dolls

The luxurious and advanced sex dolls are the most advanced, and here we can see many improvements and dolls that look exactly like a real woman or man. These types of sex dolls have the highest details and best features with very realistic attributes. Also, the material used for these toys is usually silicone with macromolecules that are used in hospitals, which is also cured with platinum. If you are curious about more advanced and luxurious sex dolls, you should check out AnniesDollhouse.

Furthermore, expensive and luxurious sex dolls could provide the user with the most realistic experience and improved pleasure. These dolls are made to last longer, and they are hand made in most cases, which is very important since they have so many small details to make them look the same as real persons. The average cost of a luxurious sex doll is around 10,000 dollars.

The biggest advantages of buying a luxurious sex doll are the ability to clean them easily, improved design, less need for maintenance, while some disadvantages might be the weight of some dolls, less flexibility, and you have to cautious with some models since they are easy to break.

Most Popular Types of Sex Dolls

When it comes to attributes of sex dolls that people prefer, they usually ask for ones with improved attributes like big booty or breasts. Also, dolls that resemble mature women are very popular and comes in many various versions, while the most popular version of the mature woman sex doll is one with few extra kilograms and expressed curves.

Furthermore, some of the most popular dolls are a woman with smaller breasts, black woman, and sex dolls that look like celebrities. Besides regular types of women, there are also sex dolls that look like characters in movies, animes, and fantasies.

When it comes to the most popular material, most of the people are asking for sex dolls that are made from TPE silicone material that is used in hospitals, and durable structure made of steel. Also, these materials provide sex dolls that are in mid-range to produce the same pleasure as some much more expensive doll.

What is crucial about the quality of these materials is that there is no chance for them to be harmful to people in any way, to don`t have any allergens, to be warm, odorless and that they are easy to clean and store away. The temperature of sex dolls should be similar to ours, between 35 and 38 degrees Celsius.