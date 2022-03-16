All use of the Virtual Goods is for personal, non-commercial use only

We reserve the right to determine and modify from time to time the exact nature of any such merchandise or service credit, including conversion into one or more different types of merchandise or service credits

VIRTUAL GOODS

In our sole discretion, we may offer you the opportunity to redeem Coins for access to certain Virtual Goods through our Services. As part of these Services, and subject to the Company Terms of Use and these VGC Terms of Use, we grant you a limited, non-transferable, revocable license to use the Virtual Goods through our Services and send them to other users for use through the Services. Regardless of the use of the terms “purchase,” “buy,” “sell,” “order” or the like on our Services or in these VGC Terms of Use, you do not own any Virtual Goods and acknowledge that the Virtual Goods are a service of the Company and that you have only a license to use the Virtual Goods in accordance with these VGC Terms of Use. We will use commercially reasonable efforts to make Virtual Goods you have purchased available for use within a reasonable period of time after purchase. If you violate the Company Terms of Use or deactivate your Company account, our offering of Virtual Goods, and your license to any Virtual Goods, may also be cancelled, without any right to compensation for you.

The existence of a particular Virtual Good available for redemption with Coins is not a commitment by us to maintain or continue to make the particular Virtual Good available in the future. We may revise, discontinue, or modify Virtual Goods at any time without notification to you. We will have no liability of any kind if a product or service that you have ordered is unavailable. If necessary, we reserve the right to substitute items of equal or greater value when an item or service is unavailable or we may cancel your purchase.

The length of time you or your recipients may have access to Virtual Goods you purchase will be determined by us in our sole discretion. The images and other content included as part of Virtual Goods is part of our Proprietary Materials (as defined in the Company Terms of Use) and is subject to all terms and conditions regarding such Proprietary Materials as set forth in the Company Terms of Use. Without limiting any of the foregoing, neither you nor any potential recipient of a Virtual Good may reproduce, distribute, transfer, modify or otherwise use Virtual Goods in any manner other than as expressly authorized by the Company.

In addition, any message or other content that you may include with Virtual Goods must comply with all terms and conditions regarding content as set forth in the Company Terms of Use

ERRORS

While we attempt to be as accurate as possible and eliminate errors associated with our Services, we do not warrant that any product, service or description, photograph, pricing or other information is accurate, complete, reliable, current or error-free. In the event of an error, whether on our Services, in an order confirmation, in processing an order, delivering a Virtual Good or Coins or otherwise, we reserve the right to correct such error and revise your order accordingly if necessary (including charging the correct price) or to cancel the order and provide you with a merchandise or service credit (including issuing, at our option, Coins as described above), with a value at least equal to the amount charged to you. Your sole remedy in the event of such error is to cancel your order and obtain a credit as set forth above. To request a credit, write to us here: You release us from all liability and claims of loss resulting from any error that you do not report to us within 120 days after the error first occurs. If you do not tell us within this time, we will not be required to correct the error.