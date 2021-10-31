All this information will remain confidential and will be disclosed only to your lender

All this information will remain confidential and will be disclosed only to your lender

Application

To file an application you need to provide necessary information. After you get an approval you may have to fax or e-mail some additional information to your lender. So for your application you might need to provide the following documents to your lender:

recent paycheck stub(s);

recent bank statement(s);

VOID personal check, if available;

current utility bill with your name and address;

valid state issued driver’s license or identification card;

valid social security card.

On the website there is no information about guarantors, so you can make a conclusion that you don’t need one, which is very convenient. It is sometimes very hard to find a person willing to become a guarantor for you.

Your application will be processed in several minutes, usually it doesn’t take long to find a lender willing to grant you a loan. But after you get approval, you should carefully learn all the conditions of your lender and get information about all loan fees you will have to pay.

Methods to repay your payday loans in Logan OH loan depend on your lender. Usually, via ACH electronic funds transfer (EFT) from your bank checking account. But on agreement with your lender, payments can be made with a debit card, cashiers checks or money order. To clarify this question, contact your lender and ask for details.

full payment – in full on the due date;

extension only – fee for extension only (once per loan only);

extension plus – fee for extension plus at least 10% of the original loan amount;

early payment – in full early less the prorated unearned interest.

On the page of «Payment Options» you will also find detailed information about preferable time and day of payment, as well as description of each option separately. So after reading this section you will have no questions about how to pay for your order.

also offers an option for each customer to remind about payment day. The company will send this payment reminder on your e-mail with indicators of low balance, due date and payment options. For busy people this is very convenient, as we often forget such things.

Loan Extension

provides such an option as loan extension. In the «FAQ» section there is information on how to get an extension of your loan. Again the company first of all reminds to consult your lender.

If you have no opportunity to pay off your loan at the due date, some lenders (but not all) can postpone your payoff till your next pay day. You might have to pay some fee for extension, but all details should be clarified at your lender.

On the website among payment options you can find 2 options including extension of you payoff. According to option you choose, you can postpone you payment once (pay fee for extension only) and several times (pay extension fee + 10% of your loan amount each time).

Also most lender offer renew your loan if you want to, but you have to discuss the terms with your lender. And if you want to take another loan while the previous if not repaid, than warns you that traditionally, the lender grant’s only 1 loan at a time. However, there is no information about possibility to take another loan at another lender.

Bad Credit

Even if a customer has poor credit history, CashOne is ready to help to get a loan. Among all partner-lenders there will certainly be one willing to issue a loan for you despite your credit history. To find out if you can get a loan from CashOne, you need to file an application on the website. Perhaps, if you have a stable job and good income, poor credit history won’t be an obstacle on the way of getting a loan.