All of our purpose with every Holmes Cay edition is to celebrate a high rum distillery

Seale began their ageing experiments at the distillery, selecting a few of his better ex boyfriend-Bourbon and old boyfriend-Sherry casks so you can showcase the art of rum maturation and you will blending. Which promotion turned into the one-of-a-kind phrases you to Seale appointed as the his Outstanding Cask Selection and that connoisseurs desperately greeting for every single successive release. Yet , now scratches a unique section getting Foursquare once the Seale have taken their ways one step after that by generating a personal Cask Selection-one combined rum who may have a limited manufacturing than the Exceptional Cask show and only available as a result of Total Drink. A first to your U.S., that it Grasp Series Version No. 1 are a mix of about three rums all-aged 12 decades as a result of a variety of old boyfriend-Broubon and you can ex-Sherry drums. Readily available for a small big date within unique Concierge prices, so it first is not to-be overlooked-so be sure to put a few container into range now just before they truly are went forever!

The latest Drop from Holmes Cay

Brand new restricted editions away from Fiji 2004 and you will Guyana Port Mourant Demerara 2005 rums will get to the cupboards of advanced importer, Holmes Cay Single Cask Rum, this week. After the right up its acclaimed very first model, the fresh Barbados 2005, these types of launches enable Holmes Cay making good to the its vow to carry numerous globally rums so you’re able to United states comfort couples.

“We have selected a couple of rums which might be classic samples of one hundred % pot however rums, but each one is more, a unique rum term. Holmes Cay is present showing spirits partners the latest pleasing assortment out-of top quality rum from the cask power from the distinctive line of preferences and reputation each and every cask,” said maker Eric Kaye.

The fresh Holmes Cay Fiji 2004 are an exceptional example of the fresh new classic Fijian rum character. Tropically aged for the an ex-bourbon barrel to have twelve many years that have a further 4 age maturation in the uk when you look at the Western pine casks, it a hundred% cooking pot still rum try distilled during the 2004 at the South Pacific Distilleries away from Fiji and you may bottled in Ny State.

No sugar, zero colour no most other variants were added on and work out of Fiji 2004, bottled in the cask fuel or 58% alcohol by the volume. Only 1 cask – 240 bottle – regarding the superior, 16-year-old rum can be obtained.

The brand new Holmes Cay Guyana – Vent Mourant Demerara 2005 is a product or service of one’s epic Vent Mourant twice solid wood cooking pot however. Now nearly 3 hundred years of age, this is the merely operating twice wooden pot however lovoo in existence. So it a hundred% pure pot nevertheless rum is distilled during the Demerara Distillers in Guyana from inside the 2005 and you will bottled within the New york County.

Old getting fifteen years in britain inside the American oak reused rum casks, no glucose, zero colour with no almost every other styles was indeed additional about making on the rum. Just one cask of your own Guyana Vent Mourant Demerara 2005 features been bottled during the full cask electricity out of 56.4% liquor by the frequency. Simply 180 package for the superior, 15-year-old rum arrive.

“These types of rums from the cask stamina will be the peers of the best aged Scotch whiskeys or bourbons, even after getting none also recognized neither as easily readily available here in the us,” said Kaye. “Holmes Cay was designed to commemorate the latest earth’s finest rums having distilling art and development visibility. You can find pair possibilities in the us to love absolute aged rum at the complete cask power. Our mission would be to allow a bit better to discover these types of treasures.”

For every Holmes Cay release is selected since an excellent exemplory case of its kind of, off distilleries committed to the conventional distilling processes, reacting the phone call off advanced level comfort consumers to possess quality, unadulterated rums.