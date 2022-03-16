All Ages RV Resort in Ft. Myers, Florida

A stone’s throw away from an endless array of Southwest Florida attractions, Groves RV Resort provides a tranquil resort-style living experience in Ft Myers. We offer long- and short-term Florida RV camping, as well as comfortable one- and two-bedroom cottages.

Cool off in our swimming pool, challenge friends to pickleball and shuffleboard, play a game of billiards, and get energized in the 24-hour fitness center. When you’re ready to relax, head to our hot tub, sun deck, pavilion or clubhouse.

Groves RV Resort is located near many local attractions and destinations, including Fort Myers Beach. Take a charter boat and cruise to the gorgeous islands of Sanibel and Captiva for the day.

All nightly and weekly reservations require a deposit of two nights or half of your stay, whichever is greater. Monthly reservations require a deposit of $500. Any balances are due upon arrival. Personal checks are not accepted at check-in .

Nightly/Weekly Stays: No refunds are given on or after arrival. Cancellations made at least 7 days in advance will be refunded in the form that was used for payment. Deposits will be forfeited for all reservations cancelled less than seven days prior to your arrival date.

Monthly Stays: No refunds will be given on or after arrival. Cancellations made at least 45 days in advance will be refunded in the form that was used for payment. Deposits will be forfeited for all reservations cancelled less than 45 days prior to your arrival date.

Check-in Time: 2 p.m.

Check-Out Time: 11 a.m.

Early check-in may be available for $25; contact the resort office the morning of your arrival for availability. Late check-outs may be available for $25; check with the resort office on your day of departure for availability. Any guests that have not shown up 24 hours after their check-in time, and have not made prior arrangements with the resort staff, will be considered a no-show reservation and forfeit their deposit.

All site numbers are subject to change prior to arrival unless a site lock fee was paid with your reservation. All RV types are permitted unless prevented by specific site constraints. Tents and conversion vans are only permitted on designated tent sites. Only one pup tent may act as a secondary unit on a site, and must be taken down during the day. Dining canopy tents are permitted, but may not be up in conjunction with a pup tent.

All reservations have a maximum of 6 guests unless otherwise stated. Rates are based on the maximum occupancy of the site. The individual reserving the site must be a minimum of 18 years of age.

Campers are responsible for their guests and visitors. Each guest and visitor must register at the welcome center and pay the guest fee, which is $10 per person, per day. Guests may stay overnight following their day access.

Reservations for the upcoming year will open by March 15, or September 15, depending on the resort location. We recommend booking before you leave as sites can fill up quickly.

Please remember that all amenities are on a seasonal and weather dependent schedule that may have limited hours during the spring and fall. We reserve the right to close any facilities at our discretion without prior notice. Please refer to posted rules and regulations throughout the property for additional information on our amenities. Specific locations require guests to display their property-issued wristband at all times while on site, as well as for access to amenities.