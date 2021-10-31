ALARM: Gardai request general public’s help discover 14 year-old child missing for six period

Gardai would like people’s make it possible to trace the whereabouts of a 14 yr old missing for six period.

Stefan Muntean has been missing out on through the Dalkey area of district Dublin since November 18th.

He is referred to as are around 5ft 8″ in height, of medium acquire with small black tresses and brown attention.

Anyone who has informative data on their whereabouts were questioned to get hold of Gardai in Dun Laoghaire on 01 666 5000 and/or Garda Confidential range on 1800 666 111.

