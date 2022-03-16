After that prohibit, Reginald turned a delinquent and you will started to steal the latest Porches out of their competitors immediately after he beat him or her

It is known by the very college students within Heartland Academy one Reginald was not just a skilled Duelist, but also an excellent bully. [1] He acquired the latest moniker “Shark”, because the guy put a water-styled Platform and since he ripped his opponents’ Porches from their give swiftly and with malice. Even with Shark’s actions, Yuma Tsukumo defended your, as he believes that everyone has been doing anything in their prior which they be sorry for. [19]

Pre-World Duel Festival [ modify ]

Shark defeated rivals at the his college, getting their Decks when they shed. Once conquering Bronk Brick, the guy satisfied Yuma Tsukumo, whom tried to defend Bronk. When requested what his important topic try, Yuma told him it absolutely was his pendant. Shark torn the fresh new pendent of their neck and put they away. Shark challenged him in order to a fit, having each other Yuma’s and you can Bronk’s Decks meilleur site de rencontres musicales at stake. Yuma approved. [1]

It Dueled in town rectangular, with Shark quickly putting on a bonus with “Larger Jaws” and you may “Aqua Spraying”. The guy cornered Yuma, but then brand new “Numbers” were put out regarding the doorway. Shark are had by “Matter 17: Leviathan Dragon”, that he proceeded to Xyz Summon. [1] Because Duel developed, Shark started initially to model which have Yuma, bringing his Lives Things down seriously to a fraction. However, Yuma were able to leave this with Astral, and you may been able to beat Shark together with his “Matter 39: Utopia” at 5000 ATK, and therefore knocked Shark aside. Whenever Shark awoke, the guy gave Yuma Bronk’s Deck, remaining their hope. Shark mentioned that Yuma was unique of someone which he has actually confronted just before and you can stepped out of instead of some other phrase (on the dub, Shark claims “You really have a place right until up coming, Yuma”). [17]

Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL [ change ]

Some time pursuing the Duel, terminology regarding Shark’s beat pass on around college or university along with his profile decrease. Sooner or later, the guy stopped likely to university and get quit Dueling, and try consumed because of the a group led from the Scorch and you may Chills, just who installed away from the a discontinued arcade. One night, Shark was driving towards his cycle, and averted immediately following watching Yuma, looking at him in advance of driving regarding. [42] One day, when you find yourself Yuma are later to school, Shark drove round the a path for the his bike and nearly hit Yuma. Once Yuma try belittled by his relatives who accept that his wins over Shark and you can Flip was indeed because from their “Numbers”, he chose to select Shark and complications your to help you an effective rematch, without using the assistance of Astral otherwise his Quantity. Whenever Scorch and you may Chills nearly damage Yuma with his friends, but Shark informed them to stop by claiming the guy knows her or him. Adopting the gang assist Yuma go, the guy confronted Shark, he would not Duel due to the fact his earlier in the day losses to help you Yuma caused your to stop Dueling. Yuma went on to help you pursue Shark and irritate your of the asking for an excellent Duel up until he approved, Yuma bet Emperor’s Secret to the impact. Yuma failed to have fun with their “Numbers” and you may Shark advised him to do so, trusting a win over Yuma rather than “Numbers” will be worthless. Yuma Summoned “Utopia”, which Shark weakened with “Friller Shark”. Which let “Black colored Beam Lancer” negate the effects and you may destroy it, and this satisfied Astral. Shark claimed having an immediate attack out of “Submersible Provider Aeo Shark”. Shark got this new Emperor’s Key, however, threw they on to the floor when he walked regarding once the guy remember exactly what Yuma said in the are family relations. Before driving aside, Shark informed Yuma you to definitely Scorch and you may Chills provides him an area so you’re able to belong and informed your not be irritate your once more. [13]