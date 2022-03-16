After a couple of months, every Mages of Grand Wonders Game can be found at the Mercurius, that have a later people

Eclipse Celestial Comfort arch

Are titled “Ryos”, Rogue is met by the Gajeel, not, Rogue requires him to not ever fool around with you to definitely term. Gajeel then concerns Rogue’s upcoming care about. Rogue says that he is because unaware on him as the visitors otherwise, yet not, he assurances Gajeel that he wouldn’t end up like him. After, he witnesses Yukino’s coming and watches because the Pain says to the woman you to she actually is this is go back to new guild and therefore today cares in the its users. not, far with the treat off Rogue and you can remaining portion of the Sabertooth users, Kagura seems and you may states you to definitely Yukino’s lifestyle is part of her. All other guild expresses the desire for Yukino, causing a combat that is upcoming stopped by Arcadios just who says to these to work as brand new King is going to are available. Rogue is then viewed amazed up on watching Natsu whom looks if you find yourself dressed in the newest King’s clothing and the crown. [74]

Tartaros arc

From inside the conflict between Fairy Tail and you will Tartaros, just like the Mard Geer symptoms Minerva so you’re able to “clean the fresh rubbish”, Rogue, together with Sting, Lector and Frosch appear to help with the battle. If you’re Sting claims that they have arrived at grab her, Rogue says to brand new crying Minerva one in which she belongs try Sabertooth. [77]

Rogue after comments with the posts off Erza’s page you to delivered her or him right here, noting which they couldn’t know it very well and thus the coming is put off. He then tells Erza that on their means, they will have viewed a number of Deal with-formed sculptures and you can stays quiet when Mard states one 3000 away from her or him will damage the fresh continent’s Secret. Informing Erza to visit which will help prevent Deal with, Rogue and you can Sting fees at the Mard, who belittles her or him to own thinking that they’re able to accept the latest Underworld King. Rogue converts with the shadows and rushes so you’re able to assault Mard of behind, not, each other his and Sting’s initiatives try effortlessly prohibited of the Mard which continues blowing them aside. The Underworld Queen continues preventing the Twin Dragons and not also Rogue’s Shade Dragon’s Slashed are of every feeling. Mard after that uses his Curse in order to make a flower-formed rush, posting comments he does not such individuals playing with Dragon Slayer Secret and you may Rogue and you can Sting react having a keen angered expressions, proclaiming that whatever they hate is their loved ones becoming damage. [78]

Maybe not throwing away the second, Rogue and you will Sting attack Mard Geer once again, in the event eg in advance of, his shadows be completely useless. Then he stands close to his lover since the Light Dragon Slayer eggs brand new Underworld King to combat her or him certainly. [79] They continue steadily to replace episodes and you can Rogue and you may Sting exclaim that they’re going to need Mard off to help you promote Minerva back together. [80] The fight continues on until both sides find particular appears, which have Rogue wanting to know whether it’s a sound. [10] Once the Acnologia means, Rogue drops to help you his hips alongside Sting while the a couple clutch the chests within the pain and you can an unaware expression overtakes its confronts. [81] Immediately after Igneel happens, Rogue’s too-much pulse ceases and then he is asked from the Pain in the event that he’s okay, he claims he could be, but requires in which Mard Geer went over to when they were during the serious pain. [82]

Searching for Mard, Rogue and you can Pain get a hold of Underworld Queen in the midst of an effective battle against Natsu, and you may rapidly rush towards Dragon Slayer’s services when they pick you to definitely Mard was seizing your. Immediately following a fast reunion, both Sabertooth players recommend it form teams, with Rogue delivering angry when Natsu refuses. Yet not, shortly after Sting turns the fight with the a competitor to help you lure Natsu inside, the 3 Dragon Slayers begin their onslwork, manage to force Mard straight back. That it merely reasons brand new Devil in order to become livid regardless of if, in which he vows in order to don’t hold back. [83] With that, Mard productivity so you can his throne and seating himself as the Rogue finds a truly tremendous power surging regarding him, just before the latest Underworld King symptoms these with an onslaught from icon thorns. Taking certain harsh punches, Rogue and Pain see since the Natsu gets into to own a strong assault, and you may straight back your right up from the combining the vitality to help you shed Holy Shadow Dragon’s Thumb Fang. Mard, although not, soaks up the fresh assault and you will prevents Natsu’s following the one, incredible the newest threesome when he sites de rencontre gratuits pour hÃ©tÃ©rosexuels places unharmed back into his chair which have a good gloating laugh and you will informs her or him he have not actually obtained severe yet. [84]