AdultFriendFinder a€” account. You will find just upgraded my personal profile to VIP membership

I have just enhanced my account to VIP membership. The reason why can’t I browse my IM communications. Why don’t you have an unknown number that UK owners may use. How about we my choice configurations remain. They keep regressing back to earlier and I also need resubmit each time I look at the AFF webpages. Communications me personally [protected]@hotmail.co.uk or [protected]@gmail or refund my personal membership expenses.

AdultFriendFinder a€” Escort service

We called Cyrus for escort solution, she mentioned a payment of 50 dollars got must meet. We delivered a payment of 50 bucks and obtained an address. When I came to your target I contacted Cyrus to let the girl know I found myself at venue. She the told me that another 50 is you’ll need for administrator charge. We responded and asserted that was not the thing that was arranged upon hence I found myself not interested if more income is demanded. She stated she’d reimburse my cost and I still have not received my reimbursement

AdultFriendFinder a€” am i going to ever recover my hacked membership and 83,000 details that I had.

My personal adultfriendfinder login name are cloe994 it had been hacked a few days ago people wanted a password/email target change for my account on 19th april that has been successfull unfortunately I got https://besthookupwebsites.org/russian-dating/ the email notice later wrote several email to support without any impulse am nervous anybody maybe making use of my personal account for an inappropriate causes Its a verified membership with a passport name lucy and passport wide variety closing with* 63

AdultFriendFinder a€” 3 thirty days membership silver and four weeks

I purchased the 3 thirty days and four weeks gold memebership unintentionally and need become paid back, the money needs to be employed for some thing crucial, it happened on 24/02/2021, therefore im selecting a reimbursement, my personal email is [protected]@gmail, any time you may help myself that will be fantastic because I want the income straight back quickly, should you decide could content me personally back once again shortly that will be big cheers.

AdultFriendFinder a€” got energized 204.35 and not ended up being on the website. Also known as customer support and so they stated I’d be returned and never have-been

Looking to get paid back my personal funds on my debit cards from mature pal finder. Receive a text on cellphone that.

AdultFriendFinder a€” usage of this site from India

Dear Sir, Though I am a silver user, I am not capable access your website from asia. I am aware a number of these site.

AdultFriendFinder a€” i have already been billed twice and do not made use of the services ever before within my life

Final month we realized that my personal cards had been altered by RomanceDatehelp which led myself right here I have never ever made use of this specific service. And ended up being cost latest month and today best ways to bring my refund because We have never used it. My personal e-mail was [protected]@gmail kindly get in touch with us to fix this problem and acquire my cash back for me bea reason again I have never utilized the solution the total amount right back i am due are $79.98 thank-you.

AdultFriendFinder a€” instant information

I will be a paying silver user and I compensated to have unlimited IMs. However, ever since being forced to improve from.

AdultFriendFinder a€” product

Hi, I am not able to signing in the internet site since four weeks You will find a subscription and that’s not utilize kindly attempt to solve the condition asap. I have restore it recent is it possible to let tips deal with it. The challenge which I’m getting while starting it is the ssl error and that I you should not why it show up i’ve attempted anything but there is no quality I have for similar could you allow me to how to open up your website

AdultFriendFinder a€” friend finder/meet upwards

Debit cards was jeopardized. Wanting to know if you have a location, address, label’s or images would you manage to determine that used the Card? Any assist is considerably valued Requesting that never be posted towards webpage since it’s being investigated. Anyone using it seems to be women in my local area-we learn just who maybe it’s but trying to solve by collecting furthermore tangible proof and dealing it with the woman before fees tend to be pursued. Thank-you S. Lane brand-new e-mail [protected]@comcast.net

AdultFriendFinder a€” busted websites, jankiest websites, chatting & im issues, horrible support service, greedy & dishonest companies ways

I am removing my personal account. They have today made this web site absolutely intolerable for folks that aren’t silver users. We can not review information, can not transmit & most of the time I can’t actually see I am’s because their consistently disappearing from my personal email. And that I SEE my personal im’s are not also delivering because I have the same dudes that have been attempting to hookup beside me for SEVERAL MONTHS but my emails STILL don’t get through! I really don’t believe their gold members is as well very happy to understand that you common members are unable to even REVIEW communications from them. never COOL, MEN! This web site generally is ineffective for me at this time. Unless i simply wish to seek out consumers that i can not keep in touch with?! Lol and view a number of unread communications from silver users surging my email! I labeled as customer service double on problem, both hours the reps could BARELY speak English, have simply no customer support abilities or knowledge about this site. They just give that requirement, scripted responses: “you needs to be a gold affiliate.” Ummm actually NO. NEWSFLASH HONEY: YOUR SITE PERHAPS SUCKS FOR SILVER CUSTOMERS! THEY’VE SAID OFTEN. LMAO And what about the sensuous female artists that shown & deliver dudes in therefor ASSISTING YOUR ONLINE BUSINESS. Carry out they maybe not bring a f*ck about all of us?? Clearly maybe not!! They always provide us with a totally free silver account only for accruing a lot of guidelines from other people. WTF HAPPENED. Now as soon as you name customer care they state “There isn’t got any problems about all of our internet site, blablabla thank you & good-bye” HAAAAH. HAHAHA. THAT IS FUN. OH & NO APOLOGY WITHOUT A DOUBT for my POPULAR hassle & their unique really f*cked right up site, merely embarrassing, lifeless quiet & scripted reactions. Where am I able to see a job in this way?? LOL Gotta really love foreigners ?Y¤? F*ck this great site. And f*ck their own HORRENDOUS personnel. We strung within for far too long & i am now accomplished for good.