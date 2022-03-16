Adult Friend Finder is a very popular libertine dating website: every day, hundreds of people sign up

You want to cancel your Adult Friend Finder (adultfriendfinder) account, erase your information from the website, but you do not know how to do it?

But also every day, hundreds of users realise that, when they want to unsubscribe their accounts, they have plenty of problems: they don’t find the unsubscription link, the customer service don’t answer them, they want to cancel but they are unsure of the procedure or they think might have been scammed by adultfriendfinder.

Sos Internet works in unsubscription business since 2012 and has already helped thousands of clients. You don’t have to worry, you just have to ask our services.

The guide $33,90

Once your order has been validated, we will send you an email with a step-by-step guide clarifying how to unsubscribe from the site you are having problems with. PDF Format: You can read the document on your computer or you can print it.

Ready-made $44,90

Once your order has been validated, we take care of the whole process for you: Writing and sending mail, faxes, contacting the websites you wish to unsubscribe from… We keep you informed by email of the individual stages of the procedure.

V.I.P. $49,90

This formula works like the �Ready-Made� solution. But we process your order as first priority: Your file is placed on the �Ready-Made� files (less than 4 hours on average -the orders submitted during weekend are processed on Monday morning-).

Free account: do you want to permanently delete it? You wish to stop receiving mails from Adult Friend Finder team?

Premium account: do you want to cancel your account and no longer be committed to pay monthly?

You are not satisfied with this e-dating site: didn’t you find what you were looking for and you have the impression that you have been scammed?: delete your profile and erase definitely all your personal information from Adult Friend Finder database.

Sos Internet helps his clients by unsubscribing them or guiding them to make their unsubscription from AdultFriendFinder. Our team propose you two diferents services that will respond to your needs:

You have the habit of surfing on the http://besthookupwebsites.org/local-hookup/philadelphia/ Internet and administrative routine do not bother you: we will provide a practical guide �How to unsubscribe from Adult Friend Finder� which will show you the process and guide you through the unsubscription and the suppression of your profile: what the messures are, where to go, who should you contact… This guide is simple, complete and personalized for you.

By contrast, if you are afraid not to control all the steps of the process of cancelating your membership and Internet procedures cause you a litte anxiety: we offer a �Turnkey� service. As soon as our team receive your order, we contact you (by e-mail) to ask you the very essential information to cancel your account; then we perform the deletion of your Adult Friend Finder account and information attached to it.

But if your situation needs to be quickly resolved, we propose our �V.I.P.� service, which will you to be helped by our team the very same day of your order (from monday to friday -orders made on weekend will be treated monday morning-).

If you have found in your bank statement withdrawals from Adult Friend Finder, you can contact us, we will help you to stop abusive withdrawals. If you don’t know where they come from, have a look at our list. Privacy Policy: you prefer to stay anonymous? We only need your email address. Sos Internet knows how important confidentiality and private life are for his clients.

�I took the best formula in order to be totally unregistered, it means stop pay and stop receiving emails at all going. The service has worked very well and above all, they gently cared to send the fax as I couldn’t do.� Bennet B (5 / 5)

�I placed my order on a Sunday afternoon and I had their share of news on Monday morning. I find it unfortunate that the service does not work on weekends but I am satisfied with the work done.� Jose P (3 / 5)

�I recommend! I found the really cheap price for the service! I have had a person on the phone who took the time to explain me what she was going to do and in two days it was set.� Tony Y (5 / 5) Do you want to give your advice?

All brands quoted on sos-internet are the exclusive property of their owners. The brands mentioned on sos-internet are from Internet user’s description. We invite you to tell us your experience with e-dating sites.

Sos Internet is a french society, independent of all e-dating websites mentionned. Therefore, we can not rule of honnesty or performance of online dating sites.