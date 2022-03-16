About the CBD GummiesSmile CBD offers vegan gummies that also serve as a daily multivitamin plus 5-HTP

10. Smile CBD – Mood Boosting

Formula includes essential vitamins and minerals

Vegan gummies

Three delicious flavors

100% satisfaction guaranteed

Shipping may take up to three days

They’re available in three flavors including fresh watermelon, acai blast, and passionfruit. They’re naturally flavored and contain several different vitamins to support your mood, provide you with sustained energy, and invite a sense of calmness into your day. You can incorporate these CBD gummies into your health regimen not only because they lift your mood, but also because they help you focus and help you recover after your regular exercise.

A Little About Smile CBDSmile CBD focuses on more than just pure, organic CBD. They take their gummies one step further by blending their CBD isolate along with vitamin B12 for energy, ginseng for mental clarity, and 5-HTP for an improved mood. They’re gluten-free and vegan certified. The hemp they use is organically grown in the US and all of their gummies are completely THC-free.

11. Five CBD – Good Website

Full-spectrum CBD

6X more minor cannabinoids

Sweet and sour flavors

Extra strength option available

Not suitable for customers who prefer THC free gummies

About the CBD GummiesFive CBD takes full-spectrum to a whole new level. They offer CBD plus THC multi-flavored gummies that contain 25 mg of CBD along with 2 mg of THC per gummy. These formulas also include up to 6X more minor cannabinoids of other brands so you can really feel the difference. Select from their original option or choose their sleep CBD gummies that include melatonin for extra help dozing off. If you like a little sour in your life, you’ll love their sour CBD gummies and if you are looking for a higher concentration of THC, you can try their daily buzz CBD gummies that contain 50 mg of CBD along with 5 mg of THC per gummy.

A Little About Five CBDFive CBD focuses on a 5 to 1 ratio of CBD to THC and minor cannabinoids. They produce their gummies in a facility that has the highest rating for food manufacturing and their unique CBD plus THC extract is what sets them apart from their competitors. Their hemp is grown in the US, and they follow stringent standards and follow up with lab testing to make sure they’re always delivering a pure and effective product for your consumption.

Health Benefits of CBD Gummies

CBD gummies offer several different benefits, and the primary benefit is that you get to savor a delicious gummy that tastes like candy and that is also a supplement that offers health benefits for your body and mind. It’s an easy way to take CBD and it’s also helpful for people who don’t like swallowing capsules, don’t like topicals, and don’t like messing with CBD oil. Although CBD can also be smoked, some people stay away from smoking altogether and so, CBD gummies become a great go-to product to harness the benefits of CBD. Along with being delicious and chewy and easy to remember, CBD gummies are also known to have several different health benefits, including:

Help with focus and a clear mindCBD interacts with your body’s dopamine receptors, which means San Jose hookup that your behavior is positively affected. For example, you may notice that your memory is sharper, that you’re able to focus for longer periods of time, and that you’re overall more motivated and have more of your attention to give to a specific task. In a world with constant distractions and attention spans that keep getting shorter, this is a true gift.