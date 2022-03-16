A solution to the Central Valley’s provider shortage

Vincent was touched, too, as he heard himself speak about his future career. I was grinning from ear to ear, he said. You know, it kind of sent chills down my spine because not many people get to have a dream and have it become a reality.

To know that there’s not only just a patient, but an entire community that really believes in you, and wants you there, and is happy to have you there, that really just means a lot.

A long-established goal of the UC Davis School of Medicine is to train physicians for practice in diverse communities where they are most needed to bridge California’s health equity gap.

The San Joaquin Valley, from about Lodi to Bakersfield, has faced a physician shortage for decades, in part because there’s no medical school in the region, despite efforts to open one at UC Merced. Research shows that most doctors start their careers in or near the area where they trained as residents.

Drawing students who are already connected to the area also helps them to develop relationships with patients

However, there’s also a lack of residency programs in the Central Valley. UC Davis uses REACH to expose medical students to community-based clinical experiences early in their education.

In 2011, UC Davis, in partnership with UC Merced and UC San Francisco, launched San Joaquin Valley (SJV)-PRIME, a pathway for students hoping to practice medicine in the valley. The program educated students in Sacramento, then moved them to Fresno for their final two clinical years, resulting in greater numbers of UC Davis graduates returning to pursue residency training and practice in the region.

We wanted to partner with this incredible organization to help develop future physicians, consistent with UC Davis and Kaiser Permanente’s focus on improving the health and welfare of the communities in which we serve

But in 2018, the UC Regents decided to transfer SJV-PRIME to UCSF, which prompted UC Davis to start REACH that same year.

The highlight of REACH is the partnership between UC Davis School of Medicine and Kaiser Permanente. It provides the students robust clinical experience within the largest integrated health system in California, which lately has focused greater attention on reaching underserved communities.

Kaiser Permanente’s Central Valley Service Area includes Modesto Medical Center, Manteca Medical Center, and medical offices within Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties.

By introducing students to its hospitals and clinics, Kaiser Permanente also sets itself up as a potential workplace for the students once they graduate and complete their residencies.

It’s very clear that UC Davis has an exceptional reputation for developing amazing physicians and learners, said Sanjay Marwaha, the physician-in-chief for Kaiser Permanente Central Valley.

The valley, Marwaha said, has approximately 45 physicians to every 100,000 residents, while the Bay Area’s average physician-to-patient ratio is nearly 70 to 100,000. Those numbers are staggering, and they haven’t changed probably in about 20 years, he said. We have a lot of work to do to build up our health care workforce here in the San Joaquin Valley, in the Central Valley.

It’s actually a two-way street where we can provide medical knowledge, information and teaching, and expose them to a vast array of pathology which they may not see in their home institution.

They understand the community, they know the community, Marwaha said. So here they have an opportunity to give back to their families and friends and loved ones.

