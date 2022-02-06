A Parent PLUS Loan is a federal loan program administered by The Federal Student Aid

Therefore, in this sense, a standard mortgage contract is also an installment loan

Under this program, parents can take out loans to pay for their children’s education. What makes these loans special is that they are unsubsidized and involve an origination fee.

A personal loan is a credit with the purpose of using money for personal purposes that are not related to entrepreneurial activity. For example, it can be a loan to purchase cell phones, furniture, household appliances, cars. It is also possible to take out a personal loan in order to pay for various services (medical, educational, tourist). A cash loan can be provided for the borrower to use at his or her own discretion. The lender can be either a trade organization or a credit organization. The borrower is an individual (person).

An installment loan is a very broad term that essentially includes any loan with a clear repayment schedule and number of payments (installments).

Loan origination fee is an upfront fee associated with opening an account with a bank, broker, or other processing entity in connection with obtaining a loan. It is usually a fixed amount, but sometimes the fee is spread over the term of the loan or integrated into the interest rate. It is worth adding that in some countries, loan fees are prohibited at the state level.

PMI (private mortgage insurance) cost for FHA (Federal Housing Administration) loans depends on some factors such as credit history and LTV (loan to value) ratio and amounts to $30 to $70 a month.

In the case of FHA (Federal Housing Administration) loans the minimum acceptable credit score is directly related to the amount of the down payment. If we are talking about a minimum down payment of 3.5% of the property value, your credit score must be 580 or higher. However, if you can make a 10% down payment, the credit score requirement goes down to 500.

It usually refers to individuals facing consumer debt problems. The consolidation process can provide a lower overall interest rate for the entire debt load and provide the convenience of servicing only one loan or debt.

A monthly payment consists of a payment of principal and accrued interest. The principal to interest ratio may vary. If a borrower is delinquent, penalties and late payment charges may be added to the payment. There are two ways to calculate a loan: annuity and differential. To calculate the approximate amount of the payment before the loan is taken out, all you need to know is the loan amount, the interest rate and the term of the loan. It is important to consider that in fact the loan may include a number of other payments, such as for insurance or informing about the transactions. This will be specified in the loan agreement. And in general to calculate the monthly payment you can always use a loan calculator.

A consolidated loan is a form of debt refinancing that involves taking one loan to pay off many others

The interest rate is the portion of the principal amount of the loan that the borrower must overpay to the bank for using its money. The interest rate can be calculated according to an annuity or a differential scheme. In the first case, the total amount of the loan is divided into several months or years in equal installments. With the second, the rate is charged on the balance of the loan and decreases with each month. Rarely a bullet scheme is utilized where the interest and the principal amount of the loan are repaid separately (first the principal and then the interest, or vice versa). If the rate changes at contractually specified periods, it is considered floating. If newly accrued interest is added to the interest calculated for the previous period (interest-on-interest scheme), it is considered capitalized.