A New Dating Trend is On the Way!

Oh, and if you’re married but wish you had more friends, there’s no reason happily why you shouldn’t jump on the Oystering bandwagon as well and sign up for one of these dating apps to meet new people

When someone asks, “what the Hell does ‘Oystering’ imply,” the answer is simple: Please bear with us as you will soon discover…

As you are no doubt aware, it is the aware of a new year, and despite the fact that we have only been in the new year days, we have already begun to experience the development of various new dating words. Consider the term “pink flags” (though why they are not referred to as “amber flags” is beyond us), and the concept of “kittenfishing,” the catfish’s younger brother, both of which have less-than-positive implications in our opinion.

You can also throw in Divorce Day (which occurs on the first Monday of the new year and has been dubbed as such since it is believed to be when divorce lawyers receive an increase in divorce inquiries) and you’ve got yourself a pretty gloomy mixture on your hands.

Take heart, though; don’t delete all of your dating apps or give up on the search for true love just yet, because there’s a new powerful dating trend on the rise, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Have you ever heard of the term “Oystering” before? We don’t, except when we overhear extremely well-to-do folks discussing their weekend plans, which we have done on occasion. However, according to recent study from dating service Badoo and its global dating expert, Sophie Mann, it’s one of the hottest new trends in the dating dictionary (if only there was such a thing!). But don’t be surprised if you start hearing it everywhere soon.

Oystering is the latest dating craze to hit the market. Finding love on dating apps might feel like a wild ride, DilMil sesiГіn and finding love can feel like a whirlwind.

Using the phrase “oystering,” according to Bumble, is a term used to describe people who are living their best lives and loving being single while maintaining their freedom.

“This trend encompasses the idea of ??viewing the world as your oyster after a breakup,” according to the company’s description.

“Whether you’re returning to the dating scene in search of a long-term romance or something more casual, you have complete control over who you meet and when you go on dates.

It’s widely assumed that popular culture has had a role in the rise in positive attitudes toward dating

Oystering is a term used to describe the idea that people who find themselves back in the single seat and re-entering the dating scene after a breakup are viewing the world as their oyster. That’s correct, they have the freedom to do and date anything they want with anyone they want, and they are really excited about it.

Take, for example, Adele’s most recent album, which goes into her divorce from her and approaches it from the lens of healing herself, stepping into her true strength, and using it as an opportunity to get back out there. Cue us, removing our jammies and going out into the sunshine (kind of) with our faces up towards the sky and our arms raised, singing at the top of our voices, a la Strangers By Nature (it’s an Adele song, of course) , a la Strangers By Nature.

According to Badoo’s research, almost half of singletons (46 percent) are truly delighted to start dating again, and half of singletons (50 percent) are ready to get their romantic lives off to a great start in 2022. No more listening to depressing tunes while we gloom scroll through our ex’s profile; instead, we’re tackling the problems of dating head on (so to speak), and we’re prepared to reap the benefits of our hard work and determination.

“Dating is daunting after a relationship, but it doesn’t need to be,” Sophie Mann, Badoo’s global dating expert, tells us. “Ultimately, dating should be fun, and what better way to get over a break up than having some fun? We’ve seen many people getting back into dating, and we predict this new trend of seizing the ‘dating’ day will shine through as many singletons are feeling confident to go out there and get what they want.”

Shortly put, we’re ready to see what’s out there, and no one is going to stand in our way – with the exception of a fresh generation of covid-19, but we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it (park dates weren’t so awful, were they?).

And, if we may impart one more piece of wisdom before we depart, the dating app’s research indicated that nearly one in every five (17 percent) daters would like to date someone who has a pet by 2022. Consequently, if you didn’t buy a lockdown dog, perhaps now is a good time to consider getting a goldfish?