A lot more Organization Labels: AALM Consulting Funds AALM Consulting Functions, Ltd

On , we received these types of allegations: “Organization Information: AALM Asking Provider Funds, Ltd

For the , a type audience called us to inform us this particular matter nevertheless really works. Many thanks! With the , other kind reader claimed are put on keep indefinitely.

Into , i obtained the second allegations against AALM: “So it mortgage try paid down at first of year but

Mailing Address: (Confirmed Incorrect on ) AALM Consulting Services, Ltd. DBA MultiLoanSource Post Office Box 5501, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29304

Towards , we obtained an obtain information on AALM Consulting Financing: “Email address, tax ID# and all DBAs.” Editor’s Note: Welcome to all of our site. The facts built-up about AALM is made public here right because it’s received.

you [AALM] are still removing $ per month from my account. I originally borrowed $ and specifically called and made arrangements ahead of time to have to have you [AALM] take both principal and interest out in late waiting on bank statements so I can give you exact dates. I have repeatedly sent email after email to any and all possible addresses your organization [AALM] has and have gotten no result at all. I wasn’t even aware that this hadn’t been taken care of until I noticed the $ that came out and only was noted “AALM” with no other way to contact you [AALM]. My bank has been alerted to your [AALM’s] scam and I have reported this fraud to the BBB, all important email companies, etc. Do not under any circumstances remove a penny from my account until you [AALM] call me at [phone number redacted]. Leave a message as to who is calling and where and when I can contact you if you do not get an answer as I work full time at an HONEST JOB! I have retained an attorney and am pressing charges, regardless of how much it costs me. Your [AALM] will hear from him shortly also. I look forward to hearing from your company [AALM] within the next business day. Don’t for a second think I am bluffing.”

Toward , a type audience sent you the second message: “Multiloansource. Will they be registered doing payday loans during the Ohio?” Editor’s Note: Introducing. Delight examine yourself along with your county regulating department. They maintain a current list of licensees.

On , we acquired another accusations up against AALM Asking Features: “Took away an effective $400 pay day loan during the in addition they was indeed getting $120 a month and you may got $ with the 6-28-13 and you can $ to your eight-30-13.”

DBA Multiple Financing Services / Multiple Cash advance Attributes. Address: P.O. Field 5501, Spartanburg, S.C. 29304, Phone: 1-800-557-9038. History individual I talked in order to are Samantha Petty. I’ve verbal to several anyone more than history step one and you will 1/2 yearsplaint: In the last 1 and you will step 1/a couple of years I’ve had the latest absurdity for taking numerous ‘loans’ away with this specific company. The house is influenced by the newest a. FEMA did give us $5000 to-do solutions you to definitely designers projected in the $forty-five,000 + doing. Rather I (decades 65) and you will my husband (years 80) were leftover doing to possess ourselves. My husband could not assist me directly, and so i fast online title loans Hobart try left without any help to figure out how to help make the fixes and acquire the cash to get it done with. This means that We grabbed away multiple payday loans with this specific organization. It’s just since I know I’m are removed advantaged out-of. For the April I took away a loan to possess $400. I paid him or her $108 in may, $236 inside June $108 and you can $108 inside the July, a maximum of $560 so far for a ‘loan’ of $400. Only to keep them just be sure to mark various other $108 once more on the . My financial has charged me personally $thirty-six when you look at the overdraft fees double so far so it few days. In the hindsight I know that i is foolish to try and manage my issues by doing this, however for people on the market for example my husband and myself, just providing by towards SSI and you will Va Your retirement is not simple and they interest rates are too high assuming things actually done soon we seniors with bad credit will likely remove that which you they did so hard (and you will paid taxes on the) to find once they been able to works. Easily might go out and you may functions I would and never grumble however, when i in the morning a cancers diligent and my husband an effective old disabled seasoned there is no way we can continue to the paying these folks particularly large pricing.”