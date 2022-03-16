A good Chechen opposition creator, Tumso Abdurakhmanov, advised reporters he had been family relations having Khazueva’s brother

He along with affirmed you to she and Ramzan are partnered. Following they first started their dating, the guy remembers, the lady sis started initially to score steeped, updating out of an inexpensive Russian Lada so you can a great Porsche Cayenne. (Abdurakhmanov later on escaped the nation just after are targeted by Kadyrov’s allies.)

Additionally, reporters found that Kadyrov’s spending on his first one or two spouses far is higher than their certified money: The worth of the a house by yourself, at the very least $8 mil, is more than twice their full .

Over the Sunzha Lake

Inside the Grozny there was noticeable proof of the connection: Khazueva’s mansion stands physically reverse Kadyrov’s working house from the heart of your own city. Towards the convenience and cover of one’s republic’s frontrunner, the class of the river Sunzha is actually diverted with the intention that Kadyrov’s house today stands on an island, enclosed by a moat.

Right across the out of one quarters, on the reverse side of your own lake, stands the luxurious residence out of almost step 1,five-hundred rectangular meters, manufactured in new late 2000s, one property details let you know today belongs to Khazueva. They lies towards the nearly a great hectare out-of house and you may has an backyard share, a rare amenity within the Grozny.

The latest families of a number of Chechnya’s most prominent management in addition to own attributes locally, like the president of one’s republic’s parliament. It is a small urban area: A newbie writer which videotaped multiple roads there clearly was recently sentenced so you’re able to four years inside the a prison nest.

Kadyrov’s second partner also has accommodations for the Moscow, with around three accommodations inserted in her term. Are common located in the flat houses for the a great neighborhoods; their total well worth is mostly about $5 billion.

Khazuyeva also offers a couple of vehicle parking room from inside the a condo building on Moscow’s Mosfilmovskaya Highway. She doesn’t always have an apartment there, however, his first partner, Medni, really does.

??That Partner, Two Labels

According to files, Fatima bought this new vehicle parking places of a specific Medni Musayevna Musayeva, from whom she together with acquired among Moscow apartments. Musayeva’s term and patronymic are the same because Medni Musayevna Kadyrova, Kadyrov’s specialized partner. “Musayeva” and you can “Kadyrova” likewise have a similar go out of birth: September 29, 1978. (This is simply not the girl in public places recognized birthday, however it is the one that looks within her records.)

The fresh new intersections cannot avoid indeed there. A portion away from an excellent Moscow apartment belonging to the Kadyrov family members was inserted on label off Medni Musayeva, rather than Medni Kadyrova, due to the fact might have been asked.

Musayeva isn’t Kadyrova’s maiden name, which had been Aidamirova. But there is however definitely you to both brands relate to an identical woman: Reporters learned that Musayeva’s passport includes a photo out of Kadyrova.

Kadyrov’s girlfriend seems to use both identities. Such as for instance, “Medni Kadyrova” and you may “Medni Musaeva” very own surrounding accommodations inside the an apartment strengthening into Mosfilmovskaya Path into the Moscow. The total value of both of these rentals is mostly about $3 billion. The only inserted so you can Medni Kadyrova is mirrored within her husband’s investment declarations, but the one to inserted to help you Medni Musaeva is not.

The fresh new Kadyrov Basis

Chechnya is just one of the poorest aspects of Russia. The Moscow services entered to help you Fatima together with a few Mednis are worth from the $8 million, or even more than just twice as much just like the total money Kadyrov enjoys . Addititionally there is Kadyrov’s luxury private home in Grozny, Fatima’s close residence, and – the worth of all of these is tough also to help you guess, just like the functions was book. New Chechen frontrunner is also known for their practice of squandering profit public and giving lavish gifts. Where do the bucks are from?