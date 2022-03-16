A furry enthusiast who is not in search of people intimate stuff

A furry enthusiast who is not in search of people intimate stuff

Burnt Fur n. (Right name) adj. step 1. A defunct course whose mentioned objective were to “cleanup” the new fandom by removing those it observed become sexual deviants and you will “perverts”. dos. A joint venture partner having a track record to be excess judgemental.

Individual that earnestly opposes sexual articles

con letter. Small to have “convention”: a formal and you may structured appointment out of Furries appear to stored from the accommodations catering towards summit providers.

fan-pic n. Artwork made out of for the hairy fandom. (Note: In place of most fandoms, hairy fandom mainly produces its artwork from within the latest fandom alone.)

Freezing Furs letter. (Proper term) A tolerance movement in fandom whose intention was to counter new Burnt Furs (q.v.) Note: to begin with called “Suspended Furs”, however, must replace the label, as there was already some other class playing with you to title.

fur letter. 1. Individual who makes an official affiliation with Furry fandom. dos. An anthropomorphic character. 3. Whatever covers new exteriors of all mammals and you may fursuits (q.v.).

furcode letter. A few emails, numbers, and symbols that concisely amounts up private information and relates to the fresh amount of an individual’s involvement from inside the fandom. Based on the “Nerd Code” regarding Usenet days.

fur-much more likely adj. A fandom outsider exactly who shares one or more demand for common with this of the fandom. A great thought implicit furry.

They have been: shape-progressing — can seem person that have irresistible gender-attention, production of “foxfire”: a seemingly electrostatic phenomenon utilized both to possess coverage, or even to would “fox lanterns” (testicle regarding shining plasma regularly white its means at night

furpile letter. Get together off totally costumed professionals exactly who move up to on to the floor along, skritching and you will slurping one another. Note: The brand new Hairy equivalent of an incredibly dull “Cuddle Class”.

furrfu excl. Written merely dismissive reaction to dumb postings on the community forums, Usenet, an such like. Rarely utilized in verbal maintenance. Origin: UNIX Hacker subculture. “sheesh” canned via new Rot13 formula added to the fresh UNIX text editor: vi.

furry fandom (var. furry-dom var. furry) n. An informal fandom and you will meta-category concentrating on an interest in anthropomorphic emails inside art, books, cinema, movies, television shows, animation, otherwise stories that feature animal heroes.

fursecution n. A semi-significant identity used to describe new unaware speculations from outsiders, and also the ensuing Publicity problems and so caused.

fursona letter. 1. An animal/anthro reputation since an adjust-pride 2. Animal/anthro character in which a powerful character is made. 3. An on-range character-play profile.

fursuit n. An entire creature/anthro profile costume. Always wrapped in fake fur (and that the definition of), although not usually. Note: The application of genuine fur, unless away from classic source, is bad means.

fursuit gender letter., v. Sex having at least one partner putting on complete costume. Might or might not cover an effective fandom affiliation.

furvert n. step 1. Intimate attraction in order to mascots when you look at the non-Furry contexts 2. Sexual deviant whose indiscretions cause the fandom personal-relationships trouble step three. A gentle insult put certainly fandom insiders.

implicit adj. A non-partner which shares significant commonality off hobbies on the fandom. This new low-affiliation usually is due to the point that brand new implicit furry isn’t yet conscious of the existence of the fandom.

kitsune n. Mythical china fox-eg letters considered possess unusual phenomenal powers. Note: think progressive embellishment right here: this informative article appears also certain). A favorite reason behind fursonas.

lifestyler n. 1. Fandom affiliate whose focus extends to the production of Furry ways forms. (Obsolete) 2. One whoever involvement about fandom borders on fanatical/obsessive.

bland letter. A beneficial fandom outsider. Note: along with put because an effective modifier, like in “. within my mundane existence. ” A term freely borrowed throughout the UNIX Hacker sandwich-society.