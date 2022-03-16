A Complete Guide To Online Casino Welcome Bonus

The welcome bonus is one of the most popular attractions in online casinos. It’s targeted to new players who sign up and make an initial deposit. The stiff competition in the online casino industry has forced operators to use different incentives such as the welcome bonus to lure customers to join. The size and terms of use will vary from one casino to another. The key purpose of these offers is to casino on mobile give punters a low-risk opportunity to play and win.

Our detailed guide will help both beginners and experienced gamers to find out more about welcome bonuses, including the different types of welcome bonus offers, finding the best deal for you, a guide to claiming your bonuses, and much more.

The Welcome Bonus in a Nutshell

To put it in the simplest way, it is a special single-time offer given to new customers when they register to an online casino site. The welcome bonus goes by different names such as the sign-up bonus and, as implied by the name, you can receive it only once when you start an account at a new casino. Depending on the casino site, this offer may be a match-up to your initial deposit with or without some other extras. Often the welcome bonus is a percentage of your deposit and has a cap to a specific amount.

In some online casinos, you may be rewarded multiple bonuses on the first three or four deposits that you make. Additionally, the welcome bonus may also include free spins, which can be used towards playing different online slots or roulette games.

Similar to the welcome bonus, the number of free spins will vary depending on the casino. To claim it, some operators will require you to use a promo code during registration. Like any other casino promotions, welcome bonuses come with terms and conditions which you must fulfill first, namely the wagering requirements are something you should keep in mind.

Variations of Welcome Bonus Offers

As earlier mentioned, welcome bonuses come in different types, depending on the online casino that you choose. The most popular type and sort after is the no deposit bonus, but there are also others that are worth your time. The following are the different types of offers that you can claim:

No Deposit Bonus

Indeed, for punters in online casinos the no deposit bonus is one of the most highly sought-after. To receive these types of the welcome bonus, you only need to sign up with the participating casino site. Once you get your account ready, it only takes a few minutes for the bonus to be rewarded. Each online casino will have its own terms and conditions.

Deposit Bonus

This is a popular type of welcome bonus that is available almost in all online casinos. You can activate it after you make your first deposit. Although they have almost the same rule, the rewarded amount will vary based on the casino you are using. Many casinos offer cash amount while others may reward you using other incentives like the free spins.

Casino Welcome Package

These days, the best online casino welcome bonuses come in a package that will match your first, second, third, and fourth deposits. The welcome packages may also include free spins that are to be used at certain online slots. For instance, a casino ount is often spread across the first three deposits.

Casino Free Spins

Operators use the casino free spins when promoting new online video slots. Sometimes casinos offer the free spins to customers in place of the welcome bonus, although they often come as an addition to it as well. Like other welcome bonuses, the number of free spins will vary vastly for each casino.