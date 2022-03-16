A CASE STUDY: Mike’s Before & After Username Results

Mike is a current student in the eDatingDoc Academy. He’s 28 years old 5’7” 140lbs. A normal guy getting into the dating scene.

I helped him get that synergy into his online dating I was talking about earlier. We started by changing his photos, profile and email exchanges so they work together. He began getting great results.

As an experiment, we saved his username for last, which as I mentioned before, along https://besthookupwebsites.org/matchcom-review/ with your picture, is your first impression.

Mike is a marine, so we included a great photo of him in uniform. Okay gents, so let’s think and get creative! How can we tie being a e in a way that women will find irresistible? Hmmm…

Mike went from never getting a response online to totally filling up the Date Manager with phone numbers to dating beautiful women. Now that is what I mean by Synergy!

DOES AN ATTRACTIVE NAME MATTER? Ask These Guys & Gal

A performer (actor, singer or artist) will often take on a cooler stage name because their real name is considered unattractive, boring, or difficult to spell or pronounce. They also e to appeal to a specific audience or an unusual name to grab attention.

A lot of creativity, time and money also goes into selecting the perfect name for a character in a movie to appeal to a certain audience. A few kick-ass character names are: Tyler Durden, Morpheus and Donnie Darko.

So is the power of a good usernames starting to sink?

Who would want to eat that? Not me! Well not until some se to Chilean Seabass. Now that sounds tasty!

Restaurants could not give away the Patagonian Toothfish but the Chilean Seabass became super popular & is now being overfished.

And just like the Chilean Seabass with this workbook and about 15 minutes of brainstorming, you’ll be able to create an irresistible username that will have you on your way to being the most popular fish in the online dating sea.

THE ONLINE DATING USERNAME FORMULA The Username formula is a mix of 3 rules: 1. Appeals to Women 2. Evokes Positive Associations 3. Unique, clear and easy to remember.

Rule #1 – Appeals to Women

This would be a great name for a wrestler that 13 year old boys would find awesome but – for women?

Something I see all the time is guys adding a bunch of numbers after their name. Like Mike47586494. Mike! What are you doing? C-3po and R2-D2 from Star Wars will love that username.

Tip: I advise against using your name in your username unless it’s something that’s really witty like – MikeLikeAMint because it can take away mystery.

Rule #2 – Evokes Positive Associations

What in the heck does this mean? Simply that your username should trigger a pleasant feeling for the girl. This creates a connection between those pleasant feelings and YOU.

To connect to these pleasant feelings, your username should be any combination of the following: Funny, Dorky, Tender, Subtly Romantic, Silly, Creative.

The key here is moderation. You don’t want to be too much of any one of these. Just a subtle touch is what you’re looking for.

For example: The username – FeelsLikeLOVE – is waaaay too romantic/mushy. If you were to use that, the girl will think you’re a boring pile of mush. But the username – feelslikeZOOM – is AWESOME because it still hints at that love/excitement feeling that a girl finds attractive without being to mushy.

What girl doesn’t like a guy with a sense of humor? A funny/dorky username is a great way to connect with her positive feelings.