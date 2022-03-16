9) Nerdy Guys Like Girls With Social Grace

Social grace means that a person knows how to “work the room” and make others feel comfortable. If you’ve ever been in a situation where everyone was on their phones or mumbling among themselves, then you know how important social grace is for good interactions.

But it’s even more important for nerds because they are often shy and unconfident around other people, so they need a girl to help them break the ice and put them at ease.

10) Nerdy Guys Like Girls Who Support Them

In fact, it’s significantly more important to nerdy guys because most can’t find a girl who truly understands and empathizes with http://datingreviewer.net/nl/chatiw-overzicht all their issues.

They might feel alienated because they are bad at sports or don’t like watching reality TV shows. They could be discouraged by academic struggles, social criticism, and bullying.

Support helps them keep going through the hard times so that they can pursue their interests instead of giving anything up or feeling ashamed.

11) Nerdy Guys Appreciate Direct Girls Who Make the First Move

Even if they like a girl, they may feel too intimidated to strike up a conversation, ask for your number, or go for a kiss.

This trait is simple: nerdy guys like it when a girl asks them out and makes the first move instead of waiting around for him to take action. If you wait for a nerd to make the first move, you may end up waiting forever.

12) Nerdy Guys Like Charming Girls

Charming means that a person makes them feel special. If you are able to make someone else feel good about themselves, then you are charming.

Nerdy guys are often insecure because they don’t have many friends or feel socially inept, so they appreciate it when a girl can charm the pants off anyone in the room. Wit is a close cousin.

13) Nerdy Guys Like Girls With a Sense of Humor

Nerdy guys like girls with a good sense of humor because they need someone who can laugh at their shortcomings and not take life itself too seriously.

If you are the kind of girl that has high standards for what she finds funny, then nerdy guys will love you even more. Intelligent humor is often a huge turn-on to nerdy guys.

14) Nerdy Guys Like Girls Who Are Open-Minded

They value individuality and self-expression, so they like girls with similar passions who don’t feel the need to always fit the mold.

15) Nerdy Guys Like Girls Who Are Not Superficial

Superficial means that a person looks at the surface and can’t see past appearances to discern who someone truly is deep inside. This is one of the key traits that nerds despise.

To nerdy guys, a girl who doesn’t put much stock into appearances, social media, or “vanity metrics” like followers is a breath of fresh air.

Bonus: Nerdy Guys Like Girls Who Aren’t Afraid To Be Themselves

Girls who can hold their own in a conversation about interesting topics, who don’t get all tongue-tied when they meet someone new, and who aren’t afraid to have geeky interests are girls that nerdy guys want to be around.

If you’re willing to show up for a nerdy guy as your awesome quirky self, then you’re a great match.

Final Thoughts: What Do Nerdy Guys Find Attractive?

You have to put your best foot forward, meet strangers, and strike up conversations. For nerdy guys, this process can seem impossible.

You could say that nerdy guys are attracted to women who have qualities that are the opposite of themselves-adventurous girls provide balance in their lives.