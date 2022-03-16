7 Signs Your Boyfriend Doesn’t Love You (& What to DO)

Do you feel like your boyfriend doesn’t love you? that he is losing interest in your relationship – or in you?

If you’re here, you’ve passed the denial phase, and you are ready to check for the signs that your boyfriend doesn’t love you.

Now’s the time to be brutally honest with yourself and face reality. It’s going to be hard but the light at the end of the dark tunnel is:

Keep that in mind as I show you the signs that your boyfriend may be losing his love for you because I’ll show you how to reverse it, and make fall head over hills in love with you again.

1. He Doesn’t Know What He Wants

If your boyfriend has directly told you that he doesn’t know if he loves you, or that he “loves you but not in love with you”, or he loves you but not sure you are “the one” – it means his feelings for you have changed.

These are all (quite pathetic) attempts to tell you that he is no longer in love with you, without facing the “women drama” that all guys fear.

One of my ex boyfriends (I was so in love with him) told me that he still loves me but not sure he wants to live with me anymore and wants to try living apart (But not break up).

This was of course a load of BS, but I couldn’t handle the underlying message and stayed with him for a whole month after he moved out from our apartment.

Every day I waited for him to change his mind and come back, until a month later I told him I can’t do this anymore and broke up with him.

2. He Doesn’t Care About Your Feelings

If you notice that your boyfriend seems to not notice when you are upset anymore, or notices but ignores it – it’s a red flag.

A guy in love will recognize that his girl is in pain or distress and will at least try to bring a smile back to her face.

If you cry about something and he ignores you or worse – gets annoyed – it may mean that he is hiding his guilt feelings about losing the love for you.

It may be the difference between being the girl that he left, and the one that he hangs on to and marries.

3. He Blames You for Everything

If your boyfriend acts distant, ignores you, doesn’t communicate, and avoids you while accusing you of doing https://besthookupwebsites.org/escort/ these exact things, he is signaling you that he wants out .

This is because he feels a lot of guilt from falling out of love. And the easiest way to relieve this guilt is by convincing himself that the feelings are mutual and in fact, you don’t love him anymore either.

How relieved would you be if you stopped loving a guy but knew that he feels the same and won’t be heartbroken by it when you tell him?

Another related sign is checking the relationship status obsessively. If your boyfriend keeps asking “are we o.k.”? (In one way or another) – nothing is o.k.

4. He Changes Priorities