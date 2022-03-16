6. Your Partner Texts or Calls Less and Less

“If you are seeing your partner post about activities, outings, and events that you are not aware of at all, this is also a red flag that the relationship may not survive.”

It’s obviously healthy to have a life outside of your partner, but you still need to both be kept in the loop about what’s happening in each other’s lives.

According to Ramani Durvasula, Ph.D. in Oprah Magazine, they may stop sharing tidbits with you about their day-to-day life because they’re more interested in someone else:

“The most interesting aspects of their day may relate to their new flirtation…This can be more devastating than sexual infidelity as it implies the intimacy of day-to-day life is now being shared with someone new.”

Even though you notice they are always spending time on their phones, it’s a red flag if that activity is not directed towards you.

8. Suddenly Posting Attractive Photos and Selfies

You may think it is a phase and in time they’ll remember to post a photo of you two together.

But if that time never comes, and your partner is obsessed with posting “the perfect selfie” then they might be trying to catch someone else’s attention.

Or they could be sending a message to their followers that they are no longer in a relationship and they’re looking to date other people.

They could just be professional photos to build up their account or for their own business. This is fairly common.

But if there is no real reason for posting attractive photos with excessively seductive dressing, then something might be up.

9. They smile while on their phone

If they’re not only on their phone more often, but smiling while doing it – try asking them what’s so amusing.

If it’s something they don’t want to share, they’ll feel caught off guard when you ask and probably stumble over their words as they come up with an excuse.

10. Talking and Texting Late Into the Night

Would they rather keep their head down looking at their phone than talk to you while you’re having dinner together?

Unfortunately, late-night communications are considered a form of micro-cheating and are usually the thin line between harmless flirtations and inappropriate physical intimacy.

On the other hand, women find that talking to other women late into the night disrespectful and a sign of infidelity.

If your partner denies being on Instagram late into the night and not communicating with you, a simple screenshot of them being online will prove them otherwise.

11. Engaging With Old Instagram Posts

What would ordinarily cross your mind if someone new scrolled through all your hundreds of posts to like the fitness seznamka first one?

Liking someone’s old Instagram posts is a sign of someone trawling through their Instagram account for minutes and sometimes hours.