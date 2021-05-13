6 Best Riding Lawn Mowers For The Money

Garden tractors are very expensive – almost prohibitively expensive when compared to the other types of riding lawn mowers. A lawn tractor is best for people with a large amount of land to maintain, but is mostly going to use a ride-on lawn mower to maintain their lawn and trim grass. Lawn tractors are a good compromise between the power and speed of a garden tractor and the price and size of a rear-driven riding lawn mower. These types of riding lawn mowers might be entry level machines, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have any advantages. Out of all the riding lawn mower types, these are usually the easiest to use, mostly due to their design.

If you have a lot of grass, especially high grass, and tough weeds, it is best to choose a mower with more than one cutting blade. Some of the small tractors have only one blade, but there are lawn tractors that have 2 or 3 blades. Although, with the powerful engines that are on most models, you can still get a good cutting performance out of one blade. Cutting W which stands 43″ high x 64″ long x 45″ wide, with a 42″ 3-blade cutting deck. Being a zero turn riding mower it has greater maneuverability than lawn tractors like the Cub Cadet LT42 above, however it is slightly wider. If your yard is somewhere between small and average size, we have selected the following riding mowers for you to take a look at.

Best Small Riding Lawn Mowers: Your Easy Buying Guide

We like the rear differential in this mower that increases the power to the wheels when you encounter rough terrain or inclines in your lawn. The two anti-scalp wheels protect the turf from scalping that might damage the grass and your mower. This powerful workhorse allows gardeners and landscapers to tackle large yards and estates with rear engine riding lawn mowers reviews ease. Below is a detailed breakdown of the winners and losers across the three gas riding mower categories we test. This year, we also have performance results on battery riding mowers. But because battery riders are a relatively new product category, we don’t have yet have reliability or owner satisfaction ratings for that group.

Zero-turn mowers are good for cutting grass close to landscape beds, fences, trees, and other landscape features. The Ryobi RY48110, making its own statement as the only electric mower on our list, offers a more eco-friendly mowing option. This battery-powered riding mower boasts a 2-hour run time or up to 2 acres of land, on one charge. With a price tag around $2,000, this riding mower is one of the most affordable on our list. Another advantage of this Husqvarna model is the reverse option.

11.5 hp Briggs & Stratton Power Built 4-Cycle OHV Engine provides an excellent size-to-power ratio. The Snapper Classic is the smallest riding mower on our list however its utilitarian build and simple nature could be the best choice for the average homeowner. It’s a rear-wheel-drive model and is self-propelled which helps make it easier to maneuver.

The Cub Cadet XT1 Enduro has a 46-inch deck with 12 cutting height positions, and it offers cruise control, LED headlights, and a smooth 16-inch turning radius. It’s equipped with a rear hitch that allows you to pull a cart or sprayer , and you can opt for side discharge or mulch grass clippingsas you mow. “All the power you’d expect from a zero-turn riding mower, without any of the timely maintenance or emissions.” This John Deere is an affordable and durable lawn tractor with a solid cast iron front axle and 20 HP to mow, mulch, and bag on any terrain. The high-back seat boasts 10 adjustable positions to keep you comfortable, and the deck adjusts easily to 1- to 4-inch heights for a custom cut.

This feature helps you to elevate or lower the cutting deck to suit the area of your yard you’re mowing. While this might not seem like much, it makes a massive difference if you have a large lawn. The smaller cutting deck will add 30% more time to your lawn mowing duties, and on a large estate, that can mean a significant amount of extra time you need to spend mowing the lawn. This model also features a 5-speed disc drive transmission that allows you to shift on the go. We like the stand-on-its-side features that make it easy to clean and maintain the underside of the cutting deck.

Deck Size And Height

Front engine riding mowers cost more than rear engine riders, mainly because of their larger components and more powerful engines. In 2013, the average cost of a rear engine rider is between $800 and $1,800. Front engine riding mowers can cost over $2000 or more, depending on size.

Max of 5mph forward speed and the ability to switch gears on the go, halt and charge reverse, do your landscaping the way you want to. By the way, this rear riding mower can easily take on rear attachments in the form of a wheelbarrow, tiny plough and more. It even allows for quick changing between mulching, side discharge or rear bagging modes. Yes, some people manage to mow out figures of varying complexity to create their own courtyard in the background of neighbors.

This parameter depends on the size of the working area, its layout, and geometry. For small areas with flower beds and ridges, it is not necessary to buy a rear motor riding mower with a large cutting width. Most of the advanced rear engine riding mower models feature Zero-Turn technology. Still, none of them are as precise and fast as the Husqvarna z254.

It has a 21-inch steel mowing deck that provides enough speed for mulching, bagging, and side discharge of lawn. Regarding your hassle in finding your best suitable lawn mower, we have compiled here with the best 8 lawn mower of this brand. rear engine riding lawn mowers reviews Are you looking for the well-designed Lawn Mower to mow your lawn? Many people liked that the mower’s power which made traversing small ditches easy. If you’re looking for a fabulous lawn, you might also be interested in a scarifier.

We love the way the mulcher attaches quickly, without the need for any tools. There are two anti-scalp wheels – again like the Swisher – and a slightly wider turning radius at 18 inches. That’s still pretty maneuverable for a machine that’s not a zero turn mower. The easy operation extends to the approach to putting it into reverse.

One great feature we see is the fact that there is a stand bolted to allow you to store this machine in a vertical position which is ideal for people with limited storage spaces. Get an impressive, smooth ride and consistent cut even on uneven terrain. Choose a steering wheel that has a good grip and try to choose a soft one, as it will be comfortable to hold for a long time. This engine offers ReadyStart technology that helps you to start quickly and reliably, just turn on the switch, or pull the start button and you’re on. For your comfort, this one has a seat that raises to mid-back.

Riding lawn mowers are becoming more common because they are well made, easy to care for, and affordable. When it comes to hills, its a balancing act between safety and power that comes down to how steep the hills are and how large your yard is. Rear-engine mowers are a great choice if you have steep hills because of rear engine riding lawn mowers reviews their low center of gravity. However, they are much smaller and less powerful than tractor style mowers. The larger your yard, the more you’ll notice how much longer they can take to finish mowing. Those tractor style riding mowers are usually more top-heavy though, and on steep hills, there’s a risk they could flip.

This engine has enough power to cut the toughest grass, and its hydrostatic drive uses pedal operation for a smooth ride and plenty of power on tap. If mowing grass is your primary objective, buy a machine dedicated to cutting grass. For example, a less expensive RER mower may be all you need. However, if you’d rather spend your weekends golfing and you’ve got the extra cash, check out a fast-moving ZTR machine. And because they can turn on a dime, they save the time otherwise required to circle around to cut the next row.

This mower performs well over hills and slight inclines with fatigue-preventing ergonomic controls, seating, and handles.

Thankfully, this Craftsman Rear engine riding mower does not suffer from poor cut quality and isn’t affected by the condition of the grass either.

The Briggs & Stratton commercial-grade engine features electronic fuel management alongside cyclonic technology for fast and efficient cutting.

Well, if you are to take my suggestion, I will definitely recommend the Troy-Bilt lawn mower just because of all the amazing features it has.

It also has a unique ReadyStart system that allows you to start the mower without choking – this is a good feature to have if you want a reliable mower that will start every time.

Because of this, a 48 Volt, 60 Ah Lithium-Ion battery will mow about the same area as a set of 48V, 100 Ah Lead Acid batteries. They do not need to be charged periodically during storage although a few brands are recommending charging them every six months in storage. It has automatic headlights, a cup holder, and a low-back seat. It’s even compatible with mulching kits, bagging systems, and other accessories. Others come with snowblower attachments, seed spreaders, garden carts, or even aerators. Having these attachments built into your mower can save you some money.

The feature I love the most about this mower is the air induction that draws in the air under the deck so that with each pass you mow, you get a pristine cut. Though the mower offers a less than average 42-inch cutting deck, you should not underestimate its power. For starters, the smaller deck allows you to get into narrow paths in your yard, and it’s the best option for homeowners who want an easy to operate and reliable mower.

