5. Fetlife – Best Fetish Site like Backpage

The site boasts a user-friendly site design and interface that even the most novice user can grasp in no time.

It’s also sweet that seniors can literally get around using SS services, since premium members can download the useful app. It contains all the same features the site has, except you can store it in your pocket!

Fetlife is one of those fine Backpage alternatives that cut to the chase: what it lacks in visual appeal, it more than makes up for with amazing features that not even the real Backpage could muster when it was around.

The thing is, Fetlife isn’t your ordinary classifieds site. It’s an active social media scene where you can meet and connect with millions of available members.

As for the crowd on Fetlife, you’re going to find they’re perfect if you’re into alternative dating and sexual preferenceslike BDSM or other fetishes and kinks.

But one of the best things about FL is how the site is almost entirely made up of 100 percent legit accounts. Sure, you’ll find the occasional troll here, but these fakers are definitely in the minority on the site.

Regardless if you’re replying to a classified ad or posting your own personals on FL, you can rest assured that the people you connect with here are mostly like-minded individuals looking for some intimacy and fun!

6. Out Personals – Best Backpage Alternative for Gays

Out Personals is a site that’s similar to Backpage in that it almost exclusively focuses on personal ads to help gay people connect with one another and find a casual date.

With a gay dating community that’s fun, supportive, and reasonably large, you’ll discover that using this Backpage alternative to post your own personal ads or reply to others is undeniably useful.

Plus, if you’re a bit rusty on your classified ads game, you can take advantage of OP’s online magazine feature!

It contains useful guides and articles posted by both the site’s staff and other community members, designed to help you brush up on your skills and turn you into a regular Casanova.

7. WellHello – Best Backpage Alternative for Swingers

WellHello is the Backpage alternative to check out if you’re a single person looking to date couples for some fun group activities or you’re a couple looking for other couples to have fun with!

Made specifically with swingers in mind, WH makes sure that you spend less time with the site’s technicalities-like setting up your profile or finding ways to connect-by basically streamlining everything.

The user interface is one of the best around, too, allowing you to meet more people quickly and conveniently. It’s also great that this Backpage alternative is open to any and all genders, so this is definitely something that LGBTQ+ folks should know.

And even if there isn’t a free basic account option or trial period available, you’re going to find that the overall membership rates on WH are some of the most affordable among all Backpage alternatives right now.

8. Reddit Dirty R4R – Top Free Backpage Alternative

Reddit Dirty R4R is available all over the world, but the best part is how the discussions and subforums on this particular subreddit are properly organized. Redditors have managed to divvy up the discussions based on location, allowing you to find the perfect partner near you.

It also doesn’t hurt that you can easily visit and check out the numerous discussion threads on this subreddit without even the need for an account.

9. Doublelist – Versatile Backpage Alternative Site

This gives members a much clearer idea on who or what they’re browsing, instead of just relying on written descriptions of someone’s personals.