43 Songs About Missing Anyone We Love & Want Back

Last Updated on April 27, 2020

We’ve all been there.

Missing somebody is not easy.

It might be buddy, a member of family and sometimes even an important other.

And, it may be for a bunch of various reasons.

Often you split up together with your boyfriend or gf.

Perhaps your sis went offshore on holiday.

In any case, if you’re missing somebody right now, below are a few tracks to lighten your load.

“Wish You’re Here” by Pink Floyd

Song 12 months: 1975

“Wish You Were right right Here” by Pink Floyd could be drawn in many different means.

That’s the beauty of a track.

A very important factor we are able to state for certain is the fact that it is a track in regards to the contrast of life.

You can find highs and lows.

There clearly was negative and positive.

There was wrong and right.

And, there was being with somebody you adore and lacking some one you love.

In a relationship that is romantic there typically are ebbs and flows.

Partners must over come challenges to stay together, suffering through the dense in addition to thin.

Nevertheless, at the conclusion of your day, then you’ve gotten the essence of this song if you find yourself saying “wish you were here.

Several things are only better together.

“The Bed’s Too Large Without You” by Law Enforcement

Song 12 months: 1979

“The Bed’s Too Big Without You” by law enforcement is just a heartbreaking song about permitting somebody get and wanting to remain strong while carrying it out.

You recognize, maybe a touch too late, that you would like they didn’t need to get.

The opening lines state it well:

“Bed’s too big without you/Cold wind blows all the way through that open door/I can’t rest together with your memory/Dreaming ambitions of exactly just what had previously been.”

When you need some body right right back and can’t shake that feeling, this is basically the track to place on.

“I Miss You” by Incubus

Song year: 1999

This might be a easy track about lacking someone.

“I Miss You” by Incubus is approximately finding someone so special, it is possible to scarcely also think these people were to you.

It’s about breaking up and achieving that feeling that you’re going to perform into them someplace later on.

If you’re lacking some body and can’t watch for them to return, you’ve always got this tune.

“Wish You’re Here” by Avril Lavigne

Song 12 months: 2011

Often, you see some one you undoubtedly feel yourself around like you can be.

And, the plain things they do say can keep you ruminating to them endlessly.

Whether you’ve just separated with some body, or things are only a little uncertain at god’s kingdom is established among men this time, “Wish You had been right here” by Avril Lavigne is an excellent track to try out.

These lyrics are specially heartfelt:

“All those crazy things we did/Didn’t think about this, simply went with it/You’re constantly here, you’re everywhere/But now If only you had been right here.”

“So Far Away” by Carole King

Song 12 months: 1971

Distance in a relationship does not simply pertain to location that is physical.

It may express the distance that is emotional exists between two different people.

Things might not be the way they was previously.

Individuals move on and alter, and you also can’t link the real method you familiar with.

“So Far Away” by Carole King embodies this notion.

These terms state it well:

“Long ago we reached for you and there you stood/Holding you once again could just do me good/Oh the way I desire i really could but you’re up to now away.”

“Far Away” by Nickelback

Song 12 months: 2005

Often, we cause people to wait.

Maybe it’s for many different reasons.

Possibly we’re frightened.

Perhaps we don’t feel we’re that is like.

Possibly our work involves travel.

Unfortuitously, in the event that you keep some body waiting, there’s no guarantee they’ll keep looking forward to you.

They may proceed and locate somebody else.

“Far Away” is just a track about loving some body so much you kept them waiting that you can’t believe.

With me and you’ll never ever go/Stop respiration if we don’t see you any longer.“That I enjoy you We have actually loved you all along and I skip you/Been far away for much too long/I keep dreaming you’ll be”

“Miss You Would Like Crazy” by Natalie Cole

Song year: 1989

Often you’re uncertain whether you truly love some body.

But there may come time when you can finally not reject it.

“Miss You Like Crazy” by Natalie Cole claims it well:

“I miss you would like crazy, we skip you want crazy/Ever because you went away, every hour of each day/I skip you prefer crazy, we skip you like crazy/No matter exactly what we state or do, there’s simply no recovering from you.”

Whenever you realize you’ve discovered a “keeper”, often it is far too late.

You’re nevertheless permitted to miss them however.

“Missing You” by Steve Perry

Song 12 months: 1994

“Missing You” by Steve Perry is really a easy, heartfelt breakup track.

You love, you can’t help but wonder if you could have done some things differently when you break up with someone.

You are feeling as if you may have provided more but you’re not sure why you didn’t.

Therefore, you wind up lacking anyone you adore.

In the event that you feel as you might have been simpler to your ex partner, it’s your track.

“Always” by Bon Jovi

Song 12 months: 1994

Your significant other can keep an imprint for you.

You can’t forget them, and also you feel as though you’re likely to remember them forever.

Shifting may be tough.

As Bon Jovi states in “Always”:

“It’s been raining as you left me/Now I’m drowning into the flood/You see I’ve always been a fighter/But without you we give up.”

“When You’re Gone” by Avril Lavigne

Song 12 months: 2007

“When You’re Gone” by Avril Lavigne is all about lacking someone therefore dearly you can’t stop contemplating them.

It’s certainly not about breakup, however it definitely is mostly about looking forward to anyone to just come back in order to be around them.

Whether or not it’s work or travel or another thing, often our significant other people are away for longer periods of the time so we find yourself lacking them.

At the very least you’ve got this track.

“Echoes Of You” by Marianas Trench

Song 12 months: 2019

This can be still another song about feeling defectively about things you’ve done to your significant other.

And, you can’t stop considering them.

If you’re still experiencing the “echoes” of everything that took place in your relationship, you’ll relate genuinely to this Marianas Trench track.

“Well stirs of whispers trail and linger/You nevertheless haunt the part of my eye/Those remnant faces fleeting traces/Of you haunt the part of my eye.”

“Gone Too Early” by Michael Jackson

Song year: 1991

None of us understand when our time will be up.