4 Best Tinder “About Me” Profile Examples For Guys

Filling out Tinder’s About Me section is a good idea for a few reasons – starting with the fact that it will net you more matches.

#1: “Mr. Adventure”

Tinder’s 500-character limit means your profile needs to pack a lot of punch. In the example above, she’s learned you’re a brave guy with a lucrative career who offers her a splash of adventure and a hint of danger – a very sexy package indeed.

The “Mr. Adventure” style works for any guy who always has a great story to tell, along with the photos to back it up.

#2: “Over-The-Top”

This style is particularly effective if you’re looking for women in their early 20s. Of course, that’s exactly who tons of other guys are looking for, so being memorable is crucial. And she’ll definitely remember the cocky/funny confidence of “Over The Top” Tinder bio lines .

The example above ticks off all the boxes – it will make her smile, and having a career, the ability to travel, and an active social life are all attractive qualities.

#3: “Short & Sweet”

An effective short Tinder profile captures her imagination in just a few words, then lets her get back to appreciating your photos. But it is deceptively hard to pull off – fewer words does not equal less work. If anything, making yourself sound attractive in just a couple words is pretty darn difficult.

On the plus side, short and sweet dovetails nicely with funny. The above example is witty enough to make her smile, and we’ve said it once already – girls like funny guys.

Sticking to one or two sentences works best for handsome guys with ridiculously good photos. Sometimes if you have deadly attractive photos and then sell yourself too hard in your profile text or go too far over the top, you can come across as arrogant. Or it can just be “too much of a good thing” – and you don’t want her thinking you’re too good to be true.

#4: “Down-To-Earth”

Even if you aren’t the most attractive guy on Tinder, you can still get tons of matches with a carefully chosen photo lineup and a clever profile. Show her you are a smart, witty guy that’s tons of fun to hang out with by going with a more grounded approach.

This style works best if your photos aren’t all that interesting, and it’s also a good choice if you’re looking for a more serious relationship. Even on Tinder, there are plenty of women looking for The One. And if she’s on the hunt for a ring, she’s looking for stability and maturity. But that doesn’t mean boring.

The example above hits all the right notes – a good job, likes to cook, dances at weddings, good relationship with mom. Who wouldn’t want to date this guy?

The 3 Elements Your Tinder About Me Must Have

You just got 4 Tinder profile examples that women will find irresistible. While they are written in completely different styles, each one has these three crucial elements:

It’s unique – Your profile needs to intrigue her in some way, so she wants to know more about you. If she’s curious, she’s much more likely to swipe right and write you back.

It's got class – Even if you're only there to hook up, don't put phrases like 'DTF' in your profile text. Sleaze isn't hot, and since only a measly 6% of users think of Tinder as a hook-up app, you risk turning off a lot of attractive women.

It shows a sense of humor – Women are attracted to funny guys. In fact, 77% of women told Men’s Health that a sense of humor is the number one “must have” personality trait in a man – and that’s why witty Tinder bios are so effective.

When those three elements come together to create an irresistible profile, you’re that much closer to meeting the best local singles.

But when you set a high bar with your profile, your photos need to live up to the hype. We’ve got you covered there, too – these photo tips and ideas will have her swiping right every time.

