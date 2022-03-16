3. How to Talk Dirty Before Sex

Takeaway: Once you have your partner’s blessing, experiment and try things out. Ask dirty questions; maybe you feel like trying a roleplay that Seani Love shared in my Conscious BSDM podcast- pirate treasure hunt….

So let’s get started. You are on a date with your sweetheart and it’s your weekly date night. Are you really going to talk about work? Or about what Aunt Sally cooked you for lunch? If you are planning on some seductive sentences make sure it fits into your conversation. Don’t talk about yourself too much, or your future plans or serious stuff if you are about to throw out some naughty wordsmon sense!

How about you create a fantasy together, so while you are sitting in a restaurant, share something you would like to do to him or her. Maybe you are not wearing panties and you share your secret with him. Make it flirty, start with something softer and work your way up.

Like a female body, dirty talks needs enough warming up and teasing before she is ready and begging for more.

You can, for example, use names for your genitals that you like and turn you on. If you are at home giving him or her a massage, you can incorporate your dirty talk skills (Note: not in a Yoni Massage).

If you are in a long-distance relationship, or you haven't seen each other in a while, start the foreplay a day earlier via dirty talk

Takeaway: Gently warm up the conversation, tease each other, working your way up to make your mental flirting boil. So that you want each other so badly (mentally) that you are almost going crazy. This is a great way to build each other’s sexual attraction and polarity.

4. Dirty Talk During Sex

This is where it gets hot. Talking dirty during sex can be highly explosive. Yes, especially for the guys. So ladies if you are about to talk naughty, know that they might come within milliseconds so make sure you’ve had your fun beforehand :-). A mental turn on is often harder to control than a physical turn on; that’s why if you partner doesn’t want to ejaculate, try to support him on this journey. Instead of making it harder for him. Easy ways of starting with dirty talk during sex – make compliments. Say how much you love his cock, or how beautiful her vagina is. Say how much you love their hair. Any compliments are welcome.

The great thing about compliments is that they help insecure partners to feel more secure and relaxed. Yes, you’re welcome!

Once you feel confident, do dominate him or her with your words. You can command things (without being too mental and lecturing him). Use your sexy commanding voice to tell him exactly what he needs to do.

Instead of telling your partner what he is doing wrong, make suggestions about what he can do to you in a sexy voice.

Say your partner’s name. It’s an old-school trick, but the subconscious mind is highly awake. Watch your partner while you say his or her name…

Say that you are about to come. I, for example, have a code word for orgasm, which is simply “NOW”; this triggers the subconscious mind in me and by just saying it I usually come.

Start your sentences with “I”, and make clear how something makes you feel, it’s important to start from your point of view.

Takeaway: Don’t play the sinful dirty girl and lose the connection to yourself. Stay in your body. Use the words you feel comfortable using and make sure every new step you take is not too far from your comfort zone, but be confident, what is there to lose, if you can trust your partner?