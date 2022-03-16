23 Kinky Sex Ideas: Very Freaky Tips To Spice Up Sex

There are more than kinky sex ideas and tips on this page than you can use in next year, so my advice is to bookmark it.

Podcast: 11 Kinky Blow Job Tips

Now, you may want to skip straight to really kinky stuff by clicking here, but if you have the time, then I’d strongly recommend reading the next paragraphs to ensure you get the most out https://hookupdate.net/tr/arablounge-inceleme/ of this guide.

1. Great Communication is Key

The most important factor when it comes to having kinkier sex with your partner is understanding the importance of communication…

It sure does, but without proper communication, you’re not going to fully understand what your partner needs, and he will only be able to guess what you need and enjoy.

Great communication also means using a safe word if you are attempting anything potentially dangerous. More on safe words here.

2. Some Things Will Feel “Meh,” And That’s Ok

There are so many different kinky ideas, tips and games on this page, but not all of them will be enjoyable for you or your man.

The key is finding what works for you and expanding on it. If you find that rough sex ( is your thing, that’s great, keep expanding on it.

I wish I didn’t have to say it, but I get so many emails from people asking me how to enjoy something they don’t enjoy! It may be a conundrum for you too, but here’s the truth.

Sex isn’t like tax season where you have to pay your taxes. You only have to have the sex you want to have.

3. Start Slow

If you are trying some new kinky idea you’ve just found on this page, or elsewhere on the Bad Girls Bible site, then my advice is to start slow and try the tamest version of it first.

So, if you want to try getting spanked by your man, get him to use his hand or a hairbrush first before you spend $100’s on whips, paddles, and floggers.

4. Blindfolds

I don’t want to tell you how to blindfold your man. That’s the easy part, just use a towel, eye mask or buy a blindfold. It’s what you do while he’s blindfolded that’s important.