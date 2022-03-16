2022 Victoria Milan Review: Easy To Find Some Fun Or A Waste Of Time?

Internet dating is great, but it can also be kind of overwhelming. Especially with so many websites out there making big promises – are there actually thousands of singles in your area waiting to meet you? Or is this yet another hollow shell of a website that can't back up its claims with actual results? That's what we wanted to find out, and it's why we've spent the past month working on our Victoria Milan review.

The site seems pretty flashy from the outside, but that isn’t always the most reliable indicator, and we wanted you to be able to make an informed decision before you start handing over your credit card details and other personal information.

If we’ve learned anything over the past few years of dealing with social distancing it’s that online dating has become increasingly important. So many relationships are starting online now that you just can’t avoid it if you want good results.

After a day or two, I’ll fill out a profile by adding some photos and a bio. I’ll then spend a few weeks testing out the site for free before moving on to a paid account. I’ll use it the same way I would my own account and since it’s a dating site, my aim is to set up as many dates as possible.

While I’m using the site, I’m spending time evaluating the paid and free features, trying to get a feel for how everything works and whether it’s worth paying for. The end goal is to be able to give an informed recommendation, so you have all the information you need before deciding whether to sign up.

The Full Victoria Milan Review

First, we’ll start with a high-level overview. In my experience, AFF (which you can try for free here) is the most legit hookup website out there, with a huge and responsive user base, so it makes a good baseline for comparison when we’re date me reviewing new sites. Being able to quickly see how Victoria Milan compares vs. AFF is very useful:

Victoria Milan is firmly targeted at married and engaged men. After spending months trying it out it’s hard to believe that many guys are actually having success using it. While the site itself looks very nice the actual quality of the service leaves a lot to be desired. Based on our experiences with competitive sites we have to recommend that you give this one a pass.

Well, after spending a month here, I’m still not sure how to answer that – mostly because I’m not entirely convinced I actually met any real women.

The hard sell

Victoria Milan really, really wants you to know that it’s okay to cheat. In fact, they’d like you to believe that using their website could even save your marriage. The front page is filled with reassurances that “you deserve to be happy,” and that, by engaging in an affair, “you’ll experience newfound happiness, excitement and passion which will improve your marriage.”