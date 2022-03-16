2. The “Who’s Cute?” Game Lets You Rate Other Fling Members

Basic Search Function

The basic search options will let you look for members based on gender, sexual preferences, age, country, and zip code.

The search options will also let you narrow down the results further, as you can choose to view members who’re online, verified, with photos, or currently streaming a video (more on that later).

This option is available to those with a free membership, allowing you to narrow down the number of members you’re looking for.

Advanced Search Function

The fling sex site also offers an “Advanced Search” function as one of its premium features, with many sophisticated search options and filters. This helps you scout for members that match most of your dating preferences.

Body type

Height

Eye color

Hair color

Ethnicity

and more!

Now, tell me! How many other dating sites offer such a pinpoint way of filtering members?! Not many, right?! Welcome again to Fling.

Now, it’s time for some fun and games. Fling’s “Who’s Cute” feature lets you rate other members based on their physical appearance. It is simple, straightforward, and very effective.

When you participate in this game regularly, the site algorithm ranks you as an interactive member. It also gives you further reach in the profile feed as well.

You can play this game every day, however, the number of profiles you can rank on any given day is limited to 50. https://hookupdate.net/nl/niche-datingsites/ By the way, when other members rank you as cute, it also gives your profile weight, which, in turn, makes your profile visible to more site members.

3. The Fling Video Chat can be used for Virtual Dates & Fun

Before trying out this site, I have read several fling reviews USA, and pretty much every fling review has highlighted this feature. So, when I joined fling, I wanted to see what all the fuss was about.

The video chat framework is neatly built and very robust. To my surprise, even when my internet was weak, I still didn’t have any quality issues. This feature helps you get a clear picture of the user before meeting them in real life.

Personally, I am a lazy lad who prefers video interactions rather than sending messages. And, I must say, it has been a rewarding feature for me on this site. Also, if the other user is down for it, you can also have some sexually explicit video chat sessions too.

Does Fling Offer Any Special Features?

As we discovered in our Fling review, this hookup website offers a plethora of fun features other than the above-mentioned ones.

Fling Live Cams

Not many dating sites offer the live cam feature. However, with a fling account , you can enjoy watching live cams of hot women. To enjoy this feature, you must have a premium membership. without paying, you can only view the preview pictures and room info.

Once you pay for the membership, you can join the live cam room, chat with the girl, and can even make requests. If you like the girl you’re seeing, you may even flirt with her, and who knows, you may even land a date with her.

Sex Shop With Freebies

Not only do you get to meet and date users with similar interests, but you can also buy adult apparel and sex toys here. Fling has allied with a famous online sex shop, where you can buy different types of sex toys, adult DVDs, and many more.

The website offers exclusive discounts, deals, and even freebies. By the way, you don’t even have to worry about your privacy. The purchases will be labeled as game-related items on your credit card bill.