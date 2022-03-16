17 things to expect when your relationship passes 3 months

It’s usually around that time where you reach what I like to call, the “fish or cut bait” stage. Aka, are you sticking around and committing, or are you cutting your losses and moving on.

This usually happens a few months in because it’s when you start to really get to know each other on a different level. The good, the bad, and the ugly.

1) The rose-tinted glasses come off

The reality is that in the very early stage of dating and relationships we have a tendency to project onto our partner.

Fuelled by a strong attraction, they are a vision of what we want them to be. It helps that both of you are usually on your best behavior too.

That’s not a bad thing. It’s what also helps bond you. But it means we may start to slowly stop seeing them as some kind of God or Goddess and notice that they are a normal human being, just like the rest of us.

So don’t be surprised if those cute “quirks” all of a sudden start to irritate you. Or you no longer are prepared to overlook behavior that you don’t really like.

2) You start to bicker and argue

But since you’ve been together for a while, you have also begun to let your guard down. You didn’t want to rock the boat in the beginning, for fear of scaring them off.

You need to learn to communicate effectively with one another. And sometimes, even if you try to talk things through reasonably and calmly, it won’t always go to plan.

Conflict is normal in any relationship. In fact besthookupwebsites.org/single-muslim-review, it’s all part of the process of figuring out who you are together.

But constant arguing after 3 months is a red flag. In this case, you probably need to take a step back and reevaluate whether you two are compatible.

If you find yourself arguing more and more often, if it’s not something you can fix, it doesn’t bode well for the future.

3) You’re more yourself around each other

It’s not that you’re not yourself, but you tend to be the most polished version. After all, you want to impress. You don’t want to get fired.

But once you feel more confident in your role, you start to show more of your unique character. The same goes for relationships 3 months in.

Even when it’s not a conscious decision, it happens naturally. We start to see the real person a few months in because keeping up any pretense is too much effort.

That’s also why plenty of relationships fall apart around the 3-month mark because you don’t always like what you see.

4) You learn more private and intimate details

Funnily enough, you didn’t mention on your first date that you wet the bed up until the age of 11.

The embarrassing moments, our deepest secrets, and most intimate moments are something that we only reveal to the people who have earned our trust.

You start to open up a little bit more. Being vulnerable isn’t easy, but it’s an important part of building a healthy relationship.

Sharing secrets, those life-changing events, and your true emotions with one another is what makes what you have start to feel real.

5) The sex becomes more connected

Maybe your sex life was pure fire from the very beginning, but for a lot of couples, it takes time to find their rhythm together.

You have to learn about one another bodies and personal preferences in the bedroom. But sex in the early stages is often more physical.