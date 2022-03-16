12 LEGITIMATE Online Jobs In Nigeria For Students

If you’re landing on this website for the first time, an undergraduate student looking for information on online jobs in Nigeria for students that pays, I’ve got everything you need that will help you on your journey to making money online.

My name is Steve (Co-founder and CEO ). I have published several posts and books on how to leverage the power of the internet for profit.

I think I’ll have to tell you a quick short story about my journey to working from home and earning money on the internet.

If you’re a student or an undergraduate, studying in the university, polytechnic or any college of education, be rest assured that there are latest online jobs in Nigeria you can pull off if you’re willing to put in the work.

Online jobs in Nigeria? I won’t just give you a list of work from home opportunities or internet jobs online as you may choose to call it, I will give you a detailed explanation about each of these online jobs.

While so many people have been looking for the latest jobs in Nigeria or job vacancies in Nigeria, some, on the other hand, I’ve explored online job opportunities in Nigeria.

Fast rewind back to 2007, I started in the online world almost like every other person. I spent not less than 8 hours every day on the internet for almost a year.

I could remember I was using O’net as my internet service provider. I have always wanted to make money on the internet too and I could remember I typed this search query: “how to make money on the internet” on Google.

I tried to search for online jobs in Nigeria back then, I was looking for jobs online that pays but nothing came up and it seems only paid surveys (in other countries) were all I could get. I had to try them out.

For a few years, I wasted time and data trying to complete these surveys which promise to pay just cents, but it turned out they were scams.

Receiving payment in Nigeria from other countries is one big issue and when Liberty Reserve was still in trend, I earned a lot on a monthly basis in a crowdfunding investment back then.

Unfortunately, Liberty Reserve was caught up in a financial mess and was seized by the United States Global Illicit Financial Team .

Do you know what that means? All funds remaining in my investment (a couple of hundred dollars) couldn’t be paid out.

If you’re still doubting if online jobs or online jobs in Nigeria can make you some extra bucks, trust me I’ve once been skeptical about the whole thing.

But it is real as I’ll share with you 11 online jobs for students in Nigeria, and it’s going to come down to one thing; if you’re willing to put in the work.

Once my earnings were gone, coupled with other things I’ve tried, one big lesson stayed with me; “I have to create something online, own it, control it, and grow it.

One fact is; I’ve been scammed many times online in my search for jobs online or even online jobs in Nigeria just to earn extra bucks. But the whole journey was worth it, it kept me on the learning curve.

This is why I consider my self someone you can listen to when considering online jobs in Nigeria, starting a business online (having an online business as you may choose to call it).