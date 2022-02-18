1. Her health should be your first priority

1. Her health should be your first priority

Your wife's physical and mental health must be very important to you. She mustn't compromise on such precious aspects just to fulfill your sexual desire.

2. Let her live her life!

Decorate or renovate your bedroom just like a hotel room. Make it a very comfortable and wonderful experience for her.

3. Bring her out of guilt

Make her understand that this is something that both of you want. However, if she is not prepared for it, don’t force her.

4. Find her good bulls

Give her every opportunity to celebrate her womanhood. Find her good bulls, who can satisfy her to the core. Make sure that the Bull does not go against her will.

If you want her to have loving and wild chemistry with the bull, then you have to give them some personal space and time.

5. Take care of her

Appreciating her looks and skills, making her feel special, and cuddling with her will raise her confidence. She will become more bold and beautiful. Surprise her with gifts.

Now that you are all set to welcome a bull, get into action. You can lead the whole act or be involved in a threesome or a gangbang too. If you want, you can also arrange double penetration for her. The choice completely depends on how she wants to be pleased.

How to spot a cuckold couple?

SummaryCuckold couples may connect physically or virtually. The cuck’s partner is usually very promiscuous and tries everything to catch your attention. Usually, cucks won’t mind raunchy remarks about their partners either.

A cuckolding couple tends to remain lowkey and not act like the same when everyone’s around. You need your observation skills to identify them.

A cuckolding couple will either be physically present for the meeting or contact significant bulls virtually. So one of them will give you insights about their partner.

If the cuck is present to meet you, then they will convey to you all of his wife’s stories and convince you to be the bull.

The partner of the cuck will try their level best to attract your attention towards them. They will try to be seductive on the screen.

You won’t be able to resist yourself when she makes her move. The cuck will give a hideous smile when he realizes how much you are controlling yourself.

For example, make smutty compliments for the cuck’s partner and wait for his reaction. If he doesn’t mind, rather gives you more information, then Voila! He is a cuck looking for a bull.

How to find a 3rd party?

Before you begin, decide your favorable bull’s characteristics. Be clear with whatever you are looking for because the bull must know what they are getting into.

Download dating apps like LocalCuckold, AdultFriendFinder, or even Tinder. Search for the bull of your choice and discuss your boundaries beforehand. More importantly, communicate clearly before getting involved.

Types of Cuckolds

Before introducing Cuckolds to your partner, know your preferred genre. This helps you know your type of Cuckold and experiment with others.

1. The fantasy cuckold

Fantasy leads to the beginning of a cuckold marriage. But, in fantasy cuckold cases, it remains a fantasy and does not turn into reality.

The wife or girlfriend might feel turned on by the idea of cuckolding alone. The man in the relationship fulfills his deep desires with only sexual fantasies.

So, there’s no actual transformation of cuckolding sexual fantasy into reality. The couple might roleplay cuckolding to satisfy their fantasy-like desires.

2. The oblivious cuckold

In this, the male partner is unaware of being cuckolded by their partner. They might be genuinely unaware or intentionally refrain from finding out the truth.